LOCAL BRIEFS: FHS fishing duo opens spring with Lake Norman win

DENVER — The Freedom High bass fishing duo of Daniel Brackett and Hunter Keller started their spring with a win Saturday at the third stop of the 2020-21 North Carolina BASS High School Series at Lake Norman’s Beatty Ford Boat Access.

The duo’s winning bag totaled 14.82 pounds and they also won the Big Fish award with a 3.90-pounder. Keller won the NCBHSS season-opener on Lake Tillery in November in solo fashion, then he and Brackett followed that up with a victory on Lake Norman at the McCrary Creek Access Ramp later in the month. Saturday’s win kept them undefeated on the season.

The FHS duo of Reed Johnson and Brooks Berry was second in the McCrary Creek event.

The series returns to action on March 27 on Falls Lake at the Upper Barton Creek Access.

Brooks part of Meredith XC win

Freedom graduate Emma Brooks (2020), now a freshman at Meredith College, was part of the winning Avenging Angels squad that claimed the USA South Conference’s East Division title on Saturday in Rocky Mount.

Brooks placed 12th overall in the 6K and was named to the USA South All-Sportsmanship team.

Corrine Weaver (second) and Andrea Gallegos (fourth) led Meredith in the win. They were followed by Angels teammates Julie Tonon (sixth) and Isabella Saudo (seventh), with the quartet making the All-East team. Meredith’s Ashleigh Buser and Emily Ward also finished top-10.