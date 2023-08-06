A local middle school educator and multi-sport coach who is battling cancer will be supported by a sand volleyball tournament later this month.

Daphne Mozeley, who is the ISS teacher at Heritage Middle School in Valdese and who has coached multiple sports for the Eagles and frequently plays in volleyball leagues, was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2021, according to information from the event’s organizers. The “Behind the Ball Sand Volleyball Tournament” to support Mozeley and her family will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Morganton’s Catawba Meadows Park.

According to tournament information, Mozeley is “a true embodiment of strength and courage.”

“Daphne has been fighting this battle like the beast,” read a release about the tournament. “She always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude.

“Just a few short weeks ago, Daphne found out that the cancer has spread to her liver. She will now begin chemo and Daphne says she knows God has a plan for her, and she is trying to stay strong. Her cancer is very different and difficult, so she is participating in a clinical trial with UNC at Chapel Hill.”

Mozeley and her family — which includes husband R.J., 19-year-old son and former Burke County prep baseball standout Mason, 15-year-old daughter and current Draughn High School student-athlete Bailey and 8-year-old daughter Shelley — will have to travel to Chapel Hill three times per month for six hours of treatments.

According to registration, tournament players must be at least 16 years old as of Aug. 1. Play will be 4-on-4 co-ed with at least one male and one female on-court at all times with A/AA and B/BB divisions and a maximum of six players on a roster. Registration will close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday

A cash prize, which will be determined by the number of teams registered, will go to the winning team. All profits will go to Mozeley and her family.

For more information about Mozeley and the tournament and to access the online registration link, go to fc-presents.com/btb.