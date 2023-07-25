SHELBY — Local golfer Katie Riebel had the moment every club-swinger dreams about at a recent event.

Riebel, a rising senior at Morganton’s Patton High School and a key member of the Lady Panthers’ girls golf team, made a hole-in-one in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s one-day event at River Bend YMCA Golf Course in Cleveland County on July 17.

For Riebel, the ace came on River Bend’s 16th hole, which is par-3 and 130 yards. Riebel hit with a pitching wedge to make the hole-in-one, one of three holes on which she shot par or better throughout the day.

Riebel made par on the 166-yard, par-3 third hole and the 130-yard, par-3 fifth hole en route to a front-nine 44 and used the ace to match that on the back nine for a 16-over 88, good for third in the girls’ 12-16 flight and fifth overall in girls competition.

Recent Patton graduate and Pfeiffer University signee Allie Witherspoon shot a front-nine 39 and a back-nine 43 for a 10-over 82, placing second in the girls’ 17-18 flight and third overall among girls competitors.

Witherspoon made a birdie on the par-4 eighth hole and shot for par on the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, ninth, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes.