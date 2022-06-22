LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ali Ford into Elon Sports HOF

ELON — Former Freedom High standout Ali Ford will join the Elon University Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022, the university recently announced.

The class, which also includes Jeannie Hairston-Eason (women’s basketball/volleyball, 1978-82), Tony Pigott (baseball, 1995-97) and Cameron Silverman (men’s tennis, 2010-14) will be inducted at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Schar Center.

Ford, who played women’s basketball and softball for the Phoenix from 2010-14, was described by the university as one of the most versatile student-athletes of Elon’s Division I era. She scored more than 2,000 points on the basketball court and was a three-year letter-winner on the softball diamond, the school said. Ford also was named to the Southern Conference’s 100th Anniversary Team.

According to the school, Ford was one of just five basketball players named All-SoCon four times. She was SoCon Freshman of the Year for the 2009-10 season after hitting 84% of her 3-pointers, a league best. Ford made 92 treys as a sophomore and broke Elon’s career 3-pointers made record during her junior year. For her career, Ford hit 338 3-pointers, which is more than 100 ahead of second place at the school.

Elon said Ford also ranks first in career free-throw percentage (82.6), second in points scored (2,020), third in field goals made (673), fourth in career points per game (15.9), fifth in career assists (393) and career free throws made (336), sixth in career 3-point percentage (33.8) and 10th in career steals (188) and was named the Elon Female Basnight award winner in 2012.

In softball, the school said Ford started 53 games at shortstop as a senior and led the team with 97 assists. She played in 104 games throughout her career, starting 95 of them. Ford posted a .929 career fielding percentage, hit two home runs, and was named Academic All-SoCon.

Ford finished her Freedom career with 2,502 points, a Burke County prep record. She was NCHSAA 2009 female athlete of the year and, in 2013, was named one of the top 100 female athletes in state history.

Ford played professionally in Iceland during the 2015-16 season.

She currently is an assistant women’s basketball coach for Colorado State-Pueblo, having been hired in 2019. Before that, she spent time as an assistant at North Carolina-Wilmington for one season and as a graduate assistant at Old Dominion.

TRACK AND FIELD

Yelton honored for academics, athletics: Hank Yelton, a 2018 Freedom High School graduate who recently wrapped up his collegiate track and field career at Montreat College, recently was honored by the College Sports Information Directors of America for his academic and athletic achievements.

According to a release, Yelton was a four-time Appalachian Athletic Conference individual champion, earning two of those titles as a senior. He was first in the indoor men’s 60-meter hurdles and the outdoor men’s 110-meter hurdles. Yelton was All-AAC in five total events as a senior and helped the Cavaliers win five total team titles during his four-year career.

CoSIDA also said Yelton saw success as a decathlete, qualifying for the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships and finishing ninth at the national meet in late May.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.