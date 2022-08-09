LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bennick, Hall earn Loretta Lynn podiums

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — A pair of Morganton-native riders accounted for three podium finishes at last week’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Daxton Bennick secured first place in the 250 B category, finishing ahead of Preston Boespflug (Battleground, Wash.) and Matti Jorgensen Jr. (Pompano Beach, Fla.). Bennick also finished second in the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C class, just behind Haiden Deegan (Cleveland, N.C.) and just ahead of Boespflug.

And in the Micro-E (4-7) Limited class, Morganton’s Abshur Hall placed third, finishing just behind Cooper Langdon (Encinitas, Calif.) and Levi Leddy (Oxford, Fla.).

TRACK AND FIELD

Byrd is Burke’s first Jr. Olympic champ

Kenneth Byrd, a rising junior at East Burke High School, became Burke County’s first AAU Junior Olympics champion this past weekend, according to coach Robert McGimpsey.

Competing for Dynamic Speed Kinetix Track Club, Byrd posted a mark of 14 feet, 5.25 inches in the pole vault finals on Saturday to clinch the gold medal at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

Byrd won the event after waiting out a weather delay, McGimpsey said.

YOUTH FOOTBALL

Burke County rec practice starts Monday

Practice for Burke County Recreation Department youth football teams will begin on Monday.

Those who still are interested in participating can sign up this week by contacting the rec department at 828-764-9090.

Spots are available for players ages 5-12.