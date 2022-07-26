LOCAL ROUNDUP: Jones wraps up summer track season with gold

DURHAM — Recent Patton High graduate Vance Jones wrapped up his summer youth track and field season with a win this past weekend at the Russell Blunt East Coast Invitational in Durham.

Representing locally based Dynamic Speed Kinetix Track Club, Jones, who is the reigning NCHSAA 2A 800-meter champion, won the 17-18 boys race with a time of 1:59.36. to collect the gold medal and the Russell Blunt Plaque, which goes to the winners of the boys and girls 17-18 events each year.

Jones’ Panthers teammate, Cade Clontz, also scored a medal with a fourth-place finish in the event, clocking in at 2:08.39.

In the 17-18 boys 100, Jayden Connelly timed in at 12.13 second in his heat race.

Other club members will wrap up their summers at the upcoming AAU National Junior Olympics in early August at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. They include Kenneth Byrd (17-18 boys pole vault, decathlon), Kolby Byrd (15-16 boys javelin) and Leah Kirksey (15-16 girls javelin).

YOUTH TENNIS

Morganton wins rematch with Watauga

The Morganton youth travel tennis team won its home rematch with Watauga County recently, claiming three of the five matches played at Freedom Park in Morganton.

In singles, Morganton won at Nos. 1 and 2 with John Farrar, 8-4, and Bryant Arrowood, 8-1, but lost at Nos. 3 and 4 with Holden Arrowood, 8-0, and Jasmine Martinez, 8-1. In doubles, Farrar/B. Arrowood scored an 8-2 win.

The teams will play again in Boone this week.

Tennis lessons continue at the Collett Street tennis courts until Aug. 19. Players who finish at least one week of lessons are eligible to potentially play on the travel team. Contact Wayne Giese via text at 828-413-5819 or via email at yourservetennis@gmail.com. The team has a Facebook page listed under Morganton/Burke Co. Tennis.

YOUTH SWIMMING

Valdese tops Black Mountain at home

The Valdese Torpedo youth swimming team claimed Saturday’s home meet versus the Black Mountain Stingrays, topping the overall score, 498-443, as well as girls, 293-191, but falling in the boys category, 307-150.

Girls winners for Valdese included Lauryn Turner in the 6U 25 freestyle (28.01); Ryan Watson in the 9-10 50 freestyle (36.40), the 9-10 100 freestyle (1:21.81) and the 9-10 50 butterfly (45.89); Lilah Johnson in the 13-14 50 freestyle (35.29), the 13-14 100 backstroke (1:31.13) and the 13-14 100 breaststroke (1:37.44); Desiree Gonzalez in the 8U 100 individual medley (1:54.51), the 8U 25 butterfly (24.46) and the 8U 25 breaststroke (29.59); Rhyannon Reasoner in the 15-18 200 individual medley (2:51.88) and the 15-18 100 backstroke (1:16.23); Aubrey Compton in the 9-10 50 backstroke (53.80); Bella Whitson in the 13-14 100 freestyle (1:33.39); Miley Gray in the 11-12 50 butterfly (47.27); Kendall Branch in the 11-12 50 breaststroke (45.72); the 9-10 200 freestyle relay team of Daynesa Gonzalez, Ginny Andersen, Aubrey Compton and Ryan Watson (2:54.06); the 11-12 200 freestyle relay team of Isabella McDaniel, Kendall Branch, Miley Gray and Saylor Watson (2:23.29); the 13-14 200 freestyle relay team of Kendall Ingram, Gracie Stamey, Bella Whitson and Lilah Johnson (2:42.39); the 15-18 200 freestyle relay team of Sarah Mull, Marabeth Huffman, Gracie Hall and Rhyannon Reasoner (2:02.58); the 9-10 200 medley relay team of Ginny Andersen, Daynesa Gonzalez, Ryan Watson and Aubrey Compton (3:35.23); the 11-12 200 medley relay team of Saylor Watson, Kendall Branch, Ansley Compton and Isabella McDaniel (2:55.36); the 13-14 200 medley relay team of Bella Whitson, Lilah Johnson, Gracie Stamey and Kendall Ingram (3:21.54); and the 15-18 200 medley relay team of Rhyannon Reasoner, Sarah Mull, Gracie Hall and Marabeth Huffman (2:24.79).

Victories on the boys side for the Torpedo came from Landon Lennex in the 200 freestyle (2:13.15), the 15-18 200 individual medley (2:31.89) and the 15-18 100 butterfly (1:08.60); Quinn Mason in the 6U 25 freestyle (34.00); William Abernathy in the 13-14 50 freestyle (28.67) and the 13-14 100 breaststroke (1:24.87); Sean Owens in the 15-18 50 freestyle (26.09), the 15-18 100 backstroke (1:10.62) and the 15-18 100 freestyle (58.98); Abdiel Gonzalez in the 13-14 200 individual medley (1:22.30), the 13-14 100 backstroke (1:30.60) and the 13-14 100 butterfly (1:21.52); the 15-18 200 freestyle team of Landon Lennex, Elias Phipps, Taylor Lennex and Sean Owens (1:58.69) and the 15-18 200 medley relay team of Sean Owens, Landon Lennex, Taylor Lennex and Elias Phipps (2:16.12).