LOCAL ROUNDUP: Valdese Torpedo finishes 4th at league championships

GRANITE FALLS — The Valdese Torpedo youth swimming team finished fourth at the Tar Heel League championship meet on Saturday, hosted by Granite Falls.

The overall standings were paced by the Black Mountain Stingrays (676 points), followed by Granite Falls (576), Forest City (373), Valdese (328), the McDowell Mariners (199) and the Lenoir Makos (71). Valdese was third in girls scoring (187 points), behind Black Mountain (358) and Granite Falls (273) and ahead of Forest City (163), McDowell (93) and Lenoir (50). And the Torpedo finished fourth in boys scoring (141 points), behind Black Mountain (318), Granite Falls (303) and Forest City (210) and ahead of McDowell (106) and Lenoir (21).

Event winners for Valdese on the girls side included Leila Bowman in the 6U 25 freestyle (26.64); Ryan Watson in the 9-10 50 freestyle (36.13), the 9-10 50 backstroke (41.22), the 9-10 100 freestyle (1:20.98), and the 9-10 50 butterfly (44.42); Macy Auton in the 13-14 50 freestyle (29.16); Saylor Watson in the 11-12 50 backstroke (40.41) and the 11-12 100 freestyle (1:13.08); Rhyannon Reasoner in the 15-18 100 backstroke (1:12.99); the 11-12 200 freestyle relay team of Isabella McDaniel, Kendall Branch, Miley Gray and Saylor Watson (2:22.33); and the 15-18 200 freestyle relay team of Marabeth Huffman, Sarah Mull, Allyson Auton and Rhyannon Reasoner (2:01.42).

Boys event wins for the Torpedo all came from Remington Treadway in the 7-8 25 freestyle (18.95), the 8U 25 backstroke (22.73), the 8U 50 freestyle (41.36), and the 8U 25 butterfly (26.06).

EB’s Byrd finishes 3rd in decathlon

East Burke rising junior Kenneth Byrd finished third in this past weekend’s decathlon at the AAU Junior Olympic Games, held at Truist Stadium in Greensboro.

Byrd, competing for locally based Dynamic Speed Kinetix Track Club, totaled 6,579 points for the events, marking both a new personal best and a North Carolina state record total for the event, eclipsing his own former record of 6,508 points set earlier this summer with a win in the Adidas Nationals.

Byrd was first in the pole vault (15’5”), second in the high jump (6’6.75”), fourth in the discus (118’8”), eighth in the long jump (20’8.5”) and the shot put (40’9”), 10th in the javelin (140’1”), 11th in the 110 hurdles (15.82), 19th in the 100 (11.71) and the 1500 (5:09.00), and 20th in the 400 (54.16).

His brother, Kolby Byrd, also competed in the javelin event, finishing 22nd (126’2.25”).