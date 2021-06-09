LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS: Hemphill signs with PBA’s RedBlacks

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Freedom High School 2014 graduate Jeron Hemphill last week signed with the Rockford RedBlacks of the Professional Basketball Association.

Hemphill, who also starred at Caldwell Community College and Montreat College after helping lead the Patriots to their third state title all-time during his senior season, was one of three additions the team recently announced.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 11.9 points and 9.3 rebounds during his final season at Montreat in 2019, his second straight all-conference campaign, and is expected to report to the team soon. The PBA regular season started in early May and runs until late August.

Davenport to E.C. State

Freedom High 2019 graduate CC Davenport recently announced she is transferring from Converse College to Elizabeth City State University for her final two seasons of collegiate basketball.

“I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to continuing playing a game that I love and further my education,” Davenport posted on social media. “I would never be where I am today without my family so shoutout to them! And, shoutout to the coaches that truly cared and impacted my basketball abilities! So happy to go from a Valkyrie to a Viking!”