LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS: Hemphill signs with PBA’s RedBlacks

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Freedom High School 2014 graduate Jeron Hemphill last week signed with the Rockford RedBlacks of the Professional Basketball Association.
Hemphill, who also starred at Caldwell Community College and Montreat College after helping lead the Patriots to their third state title all-time during his senior season, was one of three additions the team recently announced.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 11.9 points and 9.3 rebounds during his final season at Montreat in 2019, his second straight all-conference campaign, and is expected to report to the team soon. The PBA regular season started in early May and runs until late August.
Davenport to E.C. State
Freedom High 2019 graduate CC Davenport recently announced she is transferring from Converse College to Elizabeth City State University for her final two seasons of collegiate basketball.
“I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to continuing playing a game that I love and further my education,” Davenport posted on social media. “I would never be where I am today without my family so shoutout to them! And, shoutout to the coaches that truly cared and impacted my basketball abilities! So happy to go from a Valkyrie to a Viking!”
Davenport was part of three Lady Patriot teams to play in NCHSAA West regional finals and was a freshman on the 2015-16 state title squad. She averaged 4.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17 games (nine starts) last season in Spartanburg, S.C.
SWIMMING
Summer seasons start soon
The Valdese Torpedo and Morganton Marlins youth swim teams have announced their 2021 summer schedules after limited action last summer amid the pandemic.
Valdese opens Saturday with an intrasquad meet and then is in Tarheel Swim League action June 22 (at Black Mountain), June 26 (vs. Granite Falls), July 1 (vs. Black Mountain), July 10 (vs. Forest City/McDowell), July 15 (at McDowell), July 17 (at Black Mountain) and July 22 (at Forest City) before the league championship meet on July 31 (at Forest City).
Morganton only has two scheduled Western Carolina Swimming Association meets currently, both at home vs. Rutherford County (June 17, July 8). Both meets start at 6 p.m.
NOTE: In other local youth sports news, the Morganton Recreation Department will not field a youth travel tennis team this summer.