M.S. ARCHERY: East Burke 1st in division at NASP states

WINSTON-SALEM — The East Burke Middle archery team won its division at the 20th annual National Archery in Schools Program state tournament, held in Winston-Salem on Friday and Saturday.

Standouts for the Raiders included Natalie Bell — who scored 297 out of a possible 300 points and was named an Academic Archer as a competitor with A/B Honor Roll grades or higher, who was first place for middle school girls, eighth grade girls and overall girls, and Hudson Lentz, who scored 283 points and was named an Academic Archer to take first place in middle school boys, eighth grade boys and overall boys.

Zane Taylor also was an Academic Archer and finished second in middle school boys and third in overall boys.

Sophie Chapman was named an Academic Archer and was third place in middle school girls and Eve Sweet, Caroline Cox, Carley Mace and Hannah Smith all earned Academic Archer honors and placed in the top 10 for middle school girls.

In team scores, East Burke topped Maiden No. 1, Mill Creek, Hudson, Granite Falls, Maiden No. 2 and North Iredell.