M.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Amore Connelly leads WJ boys sports for 2020-21

Amore Connelly has been named Walter Johnson Middle School’s Male Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 school year after dominating eighth-grade seasons in both basketball and football.
And, according to his coaches, Connelly not only displayed excellent athleticism, but thrived in encouraging and believing in his teammates. In both of his chosen sports, Connelly was a leader on and off the court and field.
An imposing presence on the hardwood, Connelly took center stage on the basketball court. He excelled at scoring, rebounding and finding his teammates, adding a couple great dunks along the way. Averaging double-digit points every night in Foothills Athletic Conference competition, Connelly solidified himself as a leader on the Yellow Jackets basketball team.
“I've been coaching Amore since he was 5 years old,” said Justin Thomas, Walter Johnson’s boys basketball coach. “I knew the first day I saw him he was going to be a great athlete. I never knew he would develop so quickly and become one of the top players in North Carolina.
“The things he can do with a basketball are unbelievable. I say his number one attribute is his unselfishness. For him to be so talented, he loves to share his success with his teammates.”
In an abbreviated five-game campaign, Connelly almost averaged a double-double with 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds. He had three double-doubles in WJ’s first three games of the season, posting 14 points and 10 rebounds (with six blocks) in a 54-10 win over Heritage, 17 points and 10 rebounds (with three blocks) in a 61-33 victory over East McDowell, and 13 points and 12 boards (with three blocks) in a 61-32 win against West McDowell. He closed out the year with his top two scoring performances, totaling 20 points (with nine rebounds, five steals and three assists) in a 53-10 win versus Liberty and 19 (with seven boards) in a 60-29 win over Table Rock, the Yellow Jackets’ 16th straight victory overall.
Connelly and his teammate, Zion Thomas, currently compete on an AAU team out of Charlotte where they are ranked 15th in the country. In the summer ahead of his eighth-grade year, Connelly (alongside Zion Thomas) was selected to represent North Carolina in the fifth annual U.S. Basketball Games.
In football, Connelly was equally dominant. Leading Walter Johnson atop the FAC with another undefeated season and topping Table Rock for the first time since 2007, Connelly was a powerhouse for the Yellow Jackets with seven touchdowns in a four-game season.
“Amore is a great athlete. On the field, he is a player you could plug anywhere and he is going to be one of the best on the field,” said WJ football coach Tyler Martin. “I was able to coach Amore in the sixth grade, teach him in seventh and coach him again in eighth. To be able to see the man he is becoming is an honor, and I know he will go on to do great things in life in whatever he decides to do.”
In the 18-16 road win over the Falcons, Connelly ran six times for 96 yards, including a 35-yarder for the game’s first score. He caught two passes for 17 yards and threw a 60-yard pass on a trick play. On defense, he recorded an interception and a tackle for loss.
As WJ outscored its first three opponents 162-12, Connelly posted two TDs in a 62-0 win over East McDowell, ran for three scores in a 44-0 win against Liberty and added a TD in a 56-12 triumph over Liberty.