M.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Pitchers lead EB over Liberty

ICARD — Pitchers Barger Shook and Mason Mosteller combined to shut down the Liberty lineup at home Thursday as the East Burke Middle baseball team won its second consecutive Foothills Athletic Conference game, 4-1.

Shook earned the win for the Raiders (2-1 FAC), pitching four innings and striking out eight before Mosteller came on in relief and recorded the lengthy save, striking out two in three innings.

Colt Butcher (1 for 3, run), Owen Hartmann (1 for 2, walk, run), Rhett Houston (1 for 2, double, RBI) and Darren Hammons (RBI) led the way offensively for EB.

Despite dropping a third straight contest, the Knights (1-3 FAC) also got stellar pitching performances. Laine Barrier tossed 4 1/3 innings, striking out five and only allowing one earned run. Cole Attaway then came in for relief in for 1 2/3 innings and struck out two.

Liberty’s defense struggled, however, committing four errors. The Knights also left 13 runners stranded. Jonah Griggs (double) and Sam Evans (RBI) paced LMS at the plate.

E. McDowell 9, Table Rock 4

The Falcons (0-3 FAC) remained winless after Thursday’s loss in Marion.