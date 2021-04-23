M.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Pitchers lead EB over Liberty

ICARD — Pitchers Barger Shook and Mason Mosteller combined to shut down the Liberty lineup at home Thursday as the East Burke Middle baseball team won its second consecutive Foothills Athletic Conference game, 4-1.
Shook earned the win for the Raiders (2-1 FAC), pitching four innings and striking out eight before Mosteller came on in relief and recorded the lengthy save, striking out two in three innings.
Colt Butcher (1 for 3, run), Owen Hartmann (1 for 2, walk, run), Rhett Houston (1 for 2, double, RBI) and Darren Hammons (RBI) led the way offensively for EB.
Despite dropping a third straight contest, the Knights (1-3 FAC) also got stellar pitching performances. Laine Barrier tossed 4 1/3 innings, striking out five and only allowing one earned run. Cole Attaway then came in for relief in for 1 2/3 innings and struck out two.
Liberty’s defense struggled, however, committing four errors. The Knights also left 13 runners stranded. Jonah Griggs (double) and Sam Evans (RBI) paced LMS at the plate.
E. McDowell 9, Table Rock 4
The Falcons (0-3 FAC) remained winless after Thursday’s loss in Marion.
TR’s Luke Miller started on the mound and pitched four innings, yielding six hits, three walks and four runs with three strikeouts. In relief, Noah Nile pitched two innings and allowed two hits, three walks and five runs with one strikeout.
Trevor Throneburg knocked in two runs in the first and recorded two stolen bases and a run for Table Rock. Kyle Self and Cameron Uren also produced RBIs for the Falcons.
Walter Johnson at W. McDowell
The Yellow Jackets (0-3 FAC) also were slated to visit Marion on Thursday for a matchup with the Spartans. No details were available.
