M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Table Rock sweeps rival Liberty

The Table Rock Middle boys basketball team on Tuesday turned a contest pitting last season’s second- and third-place Foothills Athletic Conference finishers into a runaway, downing crosstown rival Liberty on the road by a 57-6 final margin.

The Falcons were led by Kobe Johnson (18 points), Grant Martin (10 points), Gabe Ferguson (eight points) and Hank Johnson (six points). No Liberty individual statistics were available.

“We still have a lot to work on,” TR fifth-year coach Chip Lewis said, “but it was a great team win with contributions from every player.”

Liberty hosts Heritage today while TR is idle until playing at Heritage on Monday.

GIRLS

Table Rock 44, Liberty 19

It was all Falcons in the opening contest Tuesday as well, as the Table Rock girls also opened with a dominant road victory over Liberty.

The Lady Falcons were led in victory by Hayden Gladden’s 14 points and Peyton Caldwell’s 13.

Table Rock also got help offensively from Ava Whitaker (seven points), Sophia Turner (five), Leah Kirksey (two), Ava Cook (two) and Nevaeh Harper (two).

