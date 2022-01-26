M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson tops TR, reaches FAC title game

Different day, different site, different result.
A day after losing to rival Table Rock at home to cap the regular season, the Walter Johnson boys basketball team returned the favor with a 41-38 overtime win on the road in the semifinals of the Foothills Athletic Conference Tournament.
The victory propelled the No. 3 seed Yellow Jackets (8-3) into the tournament’s championship game late Wednesday in Marion versus No. 1 seed East McDowell, which was undefeated.
Isaiah Thomas led the visiting Yellow Jackets with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Ian Clark tallied eight points; King Johnson had seven; Kaden Davis totaled six, all in the fourth quarter or overtime; and Tyler Brown had a pair of makes from beyond the arc in the middle quarters.
Jaden Watkins led the No. 2 seed Falcons (8-4) with 17 points. Teammate Kobe Johnson joined him in double figures with 10 points for the hosts.
East McDowell 56, Liberty 33
The No. 4 seed Knights (5-6) kept it close until halftime, 25-20, with some good 3-point shooting before the top-seeded and host Trojans pulled away after the break.
Nathan Waters led the way for Liberty with 13 points and five rebounds. Brady Davis scored nine points for LMS, Malachi Pearson had six, Zach Costello posted four points and six boards, and Laine Barrier supplied five assists for the visitors.
While Liberty’s season ended, East McDowell hosted Walter Johnson for the FAC Tournament championship late Wednesday in Marion.
GIRLS
East Burke 39, Heritage 31
The No. 2 seed Lady Raiders (7-2) earned their way into the championship game held late Wednesday with an eight-point home win over the rival Lady Eagles (8-4) in the semifinals late Tuesday.
Kara Brinkley led East Burke in scoring with 19 points. Sydney Mosteller added eight points, Hermione Garro supplied five, Addison Brittain totaled four and Anna Coble scored three. Defensive leaders were Mosteller, Brittain, Brinkley and Kendall McFalls.
Individual statistics were not available for Heritage.
The Lady Raiders were able to host No. 4 West McDowell in the title contest late Wednesday courtesy of the Lady Spartans’ upset of No. 1 seed East McDowell on Tuesday.
Liberty 31, Walter Johnson 15
The Lady Knights (3-6 FAC) topped the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-12) in a regular-season makeup game late Tuesday.
Karson Pinkerton led Liberty with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Braylen Clontz joined her in double-digit scoring with 10 points to go with four rebounds, four steals and two assists. Hannah Huggins had four points, nine boards and three steals; Leah Clark and Jolann Buff contributed two points and three rebounds apiece; and Liberty coach Chris Wiseman credited Emma Roland and Alexis Vasser for controlling the perimeter and bringing defensive intensity to go along with their three steals each.
Walter Johnson got give points from Cheryllana Cunningham, four apiece from Alaya Caldwell and Melina Bernabe, and two points from Allison Zavala.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.