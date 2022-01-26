M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson tops TR, reaches FAC title game

Different day, different site, different result.

A day after losing to rival Table Rock at home to cap the regular season, the Walter Johnson boys basketball team returned the favor with a 41-38 overtime win on the road in the semifinals of the Foothills Athletic Conference Tournament.

The victory propelled the No. 3 seed Yellow Jackets (8-3) into the tournament’s championship game late Wednesday in Marion versus No. 1 seed East McDowell, which was undefeated.

Isaiah Thomas led the visiting Yellow Jackets with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Ian Clark tallied eight points; King Johnson had seven; Kaden Davis totaled six, all in the fourth quarter or overtime; and Tyler Brown had a pair of makes from beyond the arc in the middle quarters.

Jaden Watkins led the No. 2 seed Falcons (8-4) with 17 points. Teammate Kobe Johnson joined him in double figures with 10 points for the hosts.

East McDowell 56, Liberty 33

The No. 4 seed Knights (5-6) kept it close until halftime, 25-20, with some good 3-point shooting before the top-seeded and host Trojans pulled away after the break.