The Walter Johnson boys basketball team defeated crosstown rival Table Rock 57-46 on Wednesday evening in Morganton to advance to the Foothills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

The No. 2 seed Yellow Jackets (11-2 FAC) visited top-seeded and undefeated East McDowell in Marion for the title late Thursday.

“It’s always a great one,” Walter Johnson coach Brandon Thomas said of the rivalry. “I’m proud of the kids on the other side, as well as my boys.”

In Wednesday’s semifinal win, WJMS got a team-high 17 points from Izaiah Thomas, with 15 of those coming in the second half. Jewelz Pearson (11 points), King Johnson (nine), Julius Dominguez (nine) and Cooper Price (eight) also led the way for the hosts in the win.

The No. 3 seed Falcons (8-5 FAC) lost despite a game-high 20 points from Noah Francis. Bryson Chapman (16 points) and Jaiveon Belin (eight) also were major contributors for TRMS.

East McDowell 57, East Burke 43

The No. 4 seed Raiders (5-8 FAC) couldn’t keep pace with the No. 1 Trojans in FAC Tournament semifinal action on the road Wednesday evening in Marion.

Tyler Brown (15 points), Sam Keaton (14) and Colt Butcher (10) posted double-digit scoring performances for EBMS in the loss.

R.J. Williams (three points) and Trevor Bentley (one) also scored for East Burke.

GIRLS

East Burke 28, Heritage 27

The third-seeded Lady Eagles (6-7 FAC) had a upset brewing, leading the No. 2 seed and host Lady Raiders (11-2 FAC) by a score of 12-4 after one quarter in Wednesday’s FAC Tournament semifinal contest in Icard.

East Burke then rallied, outscoring the Lady Eagles 24-15 over the next three periods to gain a come-from-behind one-point victory, advancing to the tournament championship game late Thursday in Marion versus undefeated top seed West McDowell, which beat No. 4 East McDowell on Wednesday.

Addie Brittain, who finished with a game-high 13 points and four steals, scored the majority of East Burke's rallying points, including six in the fourth quarter.

Sonny Burns (five points), Sarabeth Bradley (three), Sydney Mosteller (three) and Saleen Franklin (two) also scored for EBMS.

The early dominance by the Lady Eagles was spearheaded by the trio of Mati Kincaid, Kylie Corpening and Makenzie Powell.

Kincaid made two first-quarter 3-pointers and scored two other crucial baskets to keep Heritage in the game. Corpening pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds, but was limited to just three points. Powell scored six of her eight points in the first half as the Lady Eagles held a 17-14 halftime lead.

Bailey Winkler (four points) and Maddy Hudson (two) were the other scorers for Heritage while Lindsey Hensley recorded four rebounds, providing key support.

— Jason Baker