M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: East McDowell tops Table Rock, clinches FAC title

The Table Rock football team fell to visiting East McDowell 20-12 in Foothills Athletic Conference play Wednesday in Morganton in a game that allowed the Trojans to clinch their first regular season league championship in 30 years.

East McDowell (5-0 FAC) had already beaten FAC contenders Liberty and Walter Johnson and clinched its first crown since 1992 with a win against the Falcons (3-1 FAC). The win gave East McDowell the tiebreaker with just one game left versus Heritage next week before the Trojans end on a bye.

Daegan Smith and Javeon Belin scored touchdowns for Table Rock.

Walter Johnson 22, West McDowell 0

The Yellow Jackets (3-2 FAC) got a shutout conference victory Wednesday at home in Morganton.

Walter Johnson’s first touchdown was a 5-yard QB keeper from King Johnson, a play set up by a big run from Tavion Wilkerson, who added the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 after the opening drive. Julius Dominguez later scored on a 60-yard TD run to make it 14-0.

Izaiah Thomas’ pick-six and Jewelz Pearson’s conversion set the final margin.

Liberty 52, East Burke 12

The Knights (2-2 FAC) scored a comfortable league win Wednesday on the road in Icard.

Liberty now has outscored its opponents 102-12 through two home games so far this fall.

The Raiders (0-4 FAC) got their touchdowns from Jesiah Rees on a 55-yard run and Cayson Mooneyham on a pick-six.