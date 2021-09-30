M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Host EB tops Liberty in FAC opener

ICARD — After a bye week, a COVID-19 cancellation and a rainout, the East Burke Middle football team finally opened the Foothills Athletic Conference portion of its season Wednesday, defeating Liberty 32-0 at home.

The Raiders (2-1, 1-0 FAC) got two touchdowns from Calvin Vue (12 and 15 yards), while Ossie Burkeen and DJ Weston added long TDs of 48 and 42 yards respectively. Zayne Newman found the end zone from 5 yards out, and Trentyn Cole tacked on the team’s lone two-point conversion.

EB was led defensively in the shutout by Kendale Cook (fumble recovery), Zane Taylor (sack) and Braxton Sigmon (three tackles for loss).

For the Knights (1-3 FAC), Ayden Whalen led the rushing effort, also taking snaps at quarterback after several injuries. Karson Kress (sack) and Isiah Greene led the LMS defensive effort.

EB visits Table Rock next week, while Liberty hosts West McDowell.

Table Rock 28, W. McDowell 14

With the host Trojans at the 2-yard-line and attempting to tie Wednesday’s game, Table Rock’s Kobe Johnson stepped in front of a pass and returned it 102 yards for a touchdown to set the final margin and keep the Falcons (2-1, 2-0 FAC) unbeaten and atop the league.