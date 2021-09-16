M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Knights gain 1st win at Heritage

VALDESE — The Liberty Middle football team bounced back from a shutout loss to open the season, finding the end zone four times in Wednesday’s 30-14 Foothills Athletic Conference road victory over Heritage.

Logan Hilliard scored two rushing touchdowns for the Knights (1-1 FAC), while Isaiah Greene and Joe Tate added a TD apiece. Greene also tacked on each of Liberty’s three successful two-point conversions. Tate, Hunter Abee and Brody Suttles led the LMS’ defensive effort.

For the Eagles (0-2 FAC), D'Andre Moore scored twice, on a 40-yard run and a 65-yard interception return.

Liberty hosts East McDowell next week, and Heritage visits Table Rock.

E. McDowell 46, Walter Johnson 8

The Yellow Jackets (1-1 FAC) suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday in Marion.

WJMS’ lone touchdown came via a 10-yard pass from Kaden Davis to King Johnson, and Davis found Ian Clark for the ensuing two-point conversion.

Walter Johnson hosts East Burke next week.

