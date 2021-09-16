 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Knights gain 1st win at Heritage
0 comments
M.S. football roundup

M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Knights gain 1st win at Heritage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091721-mnh-sports-ms-fb-rdp-p1

Liberty's Logan Hilliard, 13, runs upfield during Wednesday's road victory at Heritage.

 RUSTY JONES, THE NEWS HERALD

VALDESE — The Liberty Middle football team bounced back from a shutout loss to open the season, finding the end zone four times in Wednesday’s 30-14 Foothills Athletic Conference road victory over Heritage.

Logan Hilliard scored two rushing touchdowns for the Knights (1-1 FAC), while Isaiah Greene and Joe Tate added a TD apiece. Greene also tacked on each of Liberty’s three successful two-point conversions. Tate, Hunter Abee and Brody Suttles led the LMS’ defensive effort.

For the Eagles (0-2 FAC), D'Andre Moore scored twice, on a 40-yard run and a 65-yard interception return.

Liberty hosts East McDowell next week, and Heritage visits Table Rock.

E. McDowell 46, Walter Johnson 8

The Yellow Jackets (1-1 FAC) suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday in Marion.

WJMS’ lone touchdown came via a 10-yard pass from Kaden Davis to King Johnson, and Davis found Ian Clark for the ensuing two-point conversion.

Walter Johnson hosts East Burke next week.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are three undefeated teams ranked lower than they should be?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert