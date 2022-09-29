M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Liberty tops FAC foe Heritage 50-0

The Liberty football team secured its first Foothills Athletic Conference win of the season with a 50-0 shutout of Heritage at home in Morganton on Wednesday.

No details or statistics were available from the Knights (1-1 FAC).

For the Eagles (0-3 FAC), Jesiah Johnson threw a pair of 40-yard passes to Michael Powell, with one coming in each half. Bryson Seagle had 55 total yards of offense and accounted for 10 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

East McDowell 24, Walter Johnson 14

The Yellow Jackets (1-2 FAC) couldn’t make it two conference wins in a row with Wednesday’s 10-point loss at home in Morganton.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said WJMS coach Ishmail Berry.

Julius Dominguez scored Walter Johnson’s first touchdown, which was followed by a two-point conversion from Tavion Wilkerson. Izaiah Thomas also scored late in the second quarter for WJ to make the halftime score 16-14.

East Burke-West McDowell postponed

The contest between the Raiders (0-1 FAC) at Spartans was postponed to late Thursday due to the unavailability of West McDowell’s home field.