M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Table Rock beats Liberty, moves to 2-0 in FAC

The Table Rock football defeated a second straight Foothills Athletic Conference rival on Wednesday, knocking off Liberty 30-12 at home in Morganton.
Javeon Belin scored a pair of touchdowns for the Falcons (2-0 FAC), one of which was a 1-yard run. Trent Yang scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Trenton Davis and Daegan Smith added successful two-point conversions for the hosts.
TR also got a touchdown on the other side of the ball when Davis returned an interception all the way to the end zone.
“Defensively, (we) played a great game,” said TRMS coach Chris Toney.
The loss was the conference-opener for the Knights (0-1 FAC), who had a bye last week. No scoring details were available for LMS.
Table Rock has a bye this coming Wednesday before visiting Heritage on Oct. 5 while Liberty hosts Heritage.
Walter Johnson 32, Heritage 0
Following an opening-week setback to the rival Falcons, the Yellow Jackets (1-1 FAC) responded with a big-time shutout win on the road in Valdese late Wednesday.
Jusian Perkins got Walter Johnson on the board with a 60-yard touchdown run. King Johnson scored the next TD on a 2-yard quarterback sneak. The scoring spree continued with Tavion Wilkerson’s 10-yard touchdown run and Julius Dominugez’ 3-yard TD run. Izaiah Thomas tallied three successful two-point conversions and Cooper Price added another.
On the other side of the ball, WJ pitched a shutout.
“It was a well-fought game on both sides of the ball for us,” said WJMS coach Ishmail Berry.
The loss for the Eagles (0-2 FAC) left them still in search of their first league win.
Walter Johnson next hosts East McDowell on Wednesday as HMS visits Liberty.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.