M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Table Rock beats Liberty, moves to 2-0 in FAC

The Table Rock football defeated a second straight Foothills Athletic Conference rival on Wednesday, knocking off Liberty 30-12 at home in Morganton.

Javeon Belin scored a pair of touchdowns for the Falcons (2-0 FAC), one of which was a 1-yard run. Trent Yang scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Trenton Davis and Daegan Smith added successful two-point conversions for the hosts.

TR also got a touchdown on the other side of the ball when Davis returned an interception all the way to the end zone.

“Defensively, (we) played a great game,” said TRMS coach Chris Toney.

The loss was the conference-opener for the Knights (0-1 FAC), who had a bye last week. No scoring details were available for LMS.

Table Rock has a bye this coming Wednesday before visiting Heritage on Oct. 5 while Liberty hosts Heritage.

Walter Johnson 32, Heritage 0

Following an opening-week setback to the rival Falcons, the Yellow Jackets (1-1 FAC) responded with a big-time shutout win on the road in Valdese late Wednesday.

Jusian Perkins got Walter Johnson on the board with a 60-yard touchdown run. King Johnson scored the next TD on a 2-yard quarterback sneak. The scoring spree continued with Tavion Wilkerson’s 10-yard touchdown run and Julius Dominugez’ 3-yard TD run. Izaiah Thomas tallied three successful two-point conversions and Cooper Price added another.

On the other side of the ball, WJ pitched a shutout.

“It was a well-fought game on both sides of the ball for us,” said WJMS coach Ishmail Berry.

The loss for the Eagles (0-2 FAC) left them still in search of their first league win.

Walter Johnson next hosts East McDowell on Wednesday as HMS visits Liberty.