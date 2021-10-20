M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Table Rock downs Walter Johnson in finale

The Table Rock Middle football team bounced back from its first Foothills Athletic Conference loss a week earlier to beat crosstown rival Walter Johnson at home Wednesday to end the season, 26-6.

The win assured that Table Rock will finish second place or better in the league for the sixth time in the last seven seasons and also served as payback after the Yellow Jackets (2-3 FAC) topped the Falcons (4-2, 4-1 FAC) for the first time since 2007 during the shortened spring season.

Table Rock’s Kobe Johnson rushed for three touchdowns in the win, and Jaylen Burgess threw a TD pass to Nathan Suttle in the hosts’ other trip to the end zone. WJ scoring play details as well as individual statistics for both teams were not available.

TR could still tie for the title, needing help from East McDowell (4-1) when it visits rival Wesr McDowell (3-0) next week. WJ hosts East Burke in a fourth-place battle in the only other game next week.

E. McDowell 28, East Burke 12

The Raiders (3-3, 2-2 FAC) lost Wednesday in Marion despite Zayne Newman’s rushing touchdown and Vernon Quintana’s TD reception from quarterback Calvin Vue.

W. McDowell 48, Heritage 14

The host Eagles (0-5 FAC) wrapped up the season Wednesday with a loss. Heritage’s D’Andre Moore found Jesiah Johnson on a 35-yard touchdown pass, and Moore also rushed for a 12-yard TD, with Gavin Johnson tacking on the two-point conversion run.

