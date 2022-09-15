M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Table Rock opens with 16-0 win over Walter Johnson at FHS

The Table Rock and Walter Johnson football teams established what is hoped to be a new annual tradition Wednesday evening.

Squaring off under the lights at Freedom High School, the players’ future Friday night destination, it was the Falcons who claimed a 16-0 victory over the rival Yellow Jackets in the teams’ Foothills Athletic Conference-opener in Morganton.

Table Rock (1-0 FAC) got on the board on the first play of the second quarter when running back Zay Hausley stiff-armed a defender to break open a 16-yard touchdown run. After a quick stop on defense, Table Rock scored again on the next drive, converting a second-and-30 play with a 40-yard TD pass from Javeon Belin to Daegan Smith. Ryder Huffman, who started at QB and rotated under center with Belin, threw both two-point conversion passes, hitting Smith and Hausley.

“We had two really hard, physical practices Monday and Tuesday,” said Table Rock coach Chris Toney. “We’re working on limiting our turnovers. That was the biggest thing from (a scrimmage) last week. We wanted to limit our turnovers, move the ball down the field and improve our passing game a little bit.

“Defensively, we had a shutout, which is always our goal. We worked on tackling a lot this week. We look to get better each week and build off that.”

The stifling defensive performance was paced by Belin, who led with seven tackles, including two for loss. Trenton Davis had a forced fumble, which Hausley recovered and returned 32 yards, and Hausley also had an interception. Noah Francis recorded six tackles, Trent Yang had four and Hunter Powell and Logan Williams had additional stops in the backfield.

Huffman finished 3 of 6 for 32 yards through the air, finding Belin on all three early completions. Belin also led on the ground with 32 yards on seven carries.

And on special teams, Elijah Smith recovered a surprise onside kick to open the game.

Walter Johnson (0-1 FAC) was led defensively by Izaiah Thomas, who had four tackles (one for loss) and an interception. Tavion Wilkerson had a fumble recovery and Julius Dominguez (two), Ty Brown and Toby Pennington had tackles for loss.

Jusian Perkins (5-19), Wilkerson (5-17) and Cooper Price (1-13) led the Jackets in rushing.

Table Rock hosts Liberty for the Knights’ FAC-opener on Wednesday while Walter Johnson visits Heritage.

East McDowell 58, East Burke 20

The host Raiders (0-1 FAC) dropped Wednesday’s league-opener at home in Icard.

East Burke did find success offensively on the ground, as Jesiah Rees ripped off touchdown runs of 55 and 54 yards. Brayden Sigmon added a 37-yard scoring jaunt, along with a two-point conversion run.

EBMS will take a bye next week before visiting West McDowell on Sept. 28.

West McDowell 36, Heritage 6

The Eagles (0-1 FAC) couldn’t keep up with the host Spartans on Wednesday in Marion in the teams’ conference-opener.

Heritage’s lone touchdown was a 25-yard run by Jesiah Johnson in the first quarter.

HMS will host Walter Johnson on Wednesday.