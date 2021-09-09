M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson blanks Heritage in opener

The Walter Johnson football team picked up where it left off this past spring, blanking Foothills Athletic Conference foe Heritage by a 46-0 margin at home late Wednesday in the teams’ season- and conference-opening game.
Fresh off an undefeated season, where the Yellow Jackets finished atop the unofficial FAC standings with East Burke in the COVID-19-shortened campaign, WJ (1-0 FAC) was led by a 350-plus-yard, six-touchdown passing performance from quarterback Kaden Davis. He tossed two scores apiece to Izaiah Thomas, Justice Dominguez and Ty Brown.
On the ground, Davis added 60 more scores and a pair of two-point conversions. Emanuel Tallent also had a rushing touchdown for the host Yellow Jackets.
Defensively, Trenton Smith led WJ with two fumble recoveries.
Walter Johnson takes on East McDowell this week while Heritage (0-1 FAC) faces Liberty.
Table Rock 44, Liberty 0
The visiting Falcons (1-1, 1-0 FAC) rebounded from a season-opening nonconference loss to shut out rival Liberty in a game that was the league-opener for TRMS and the season- and FAC-opener for the Knights (0-1 FAC) late Wednesday in Morganton.
Table Rock was led by Kobe Johnson’s three touchdowns and Zydrin Hausley’s two scores. Nathan Suttle and Jay Jacobs added one TD apiece and Johnson, Suttle and Jacobs cashed in on two-point conversion attempts.
The Falcons have a bye this week as Liberty takes on Heritage in a battle of winless teams.
East Burke 16, Jacobs Fork 0
The Raiders (1-1) also bounced back from a fall-opening loss, winning another nonconference game at home late Wednesday in Icard.
EBMS got touchdown runs from Zayne Newman and D.J. Weston, as well as two-point conversions from Calvin Vue and Trevor Fraley. On the defensive side, Fraley, Newman and Ossie Burkeen led the Raiders.
EB’s scheduled FAC opener next Wednesday against West McDowell has been postponed due to COVID issues for the Spartans. It is unclear if or when the game will be rescheduled. The Raiders now are slated to begin conference play versus Walter Johnson the following week.