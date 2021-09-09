M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson blanks Heritage in opener

The Walter Johnson football team picked up where it left off this past spring, blanking Foothills Athletic Conference foe Heritage by a 46-0 margin at home late Wednesday in the teams’ season- and conference-opening game.

Fresh off an undefeated season, where the Yellow Jackets finished atop the unofficial FAC standings with East Burke in the COVID-19-shortened campaign, WJ (1-0 FAC) was led by a 350-plus-yard, six-touchdown passing performance from quarterback Kaden Davis. He tossed two scores apiece to Izaiah Thomas, Justice Dominguez and Ty Brown.

On the ground, Davis added 60 more scores and a pair of two-point conversions. Emanuel Tallent also had a rushing touchdown for the host Yellow Jackets.

Defensively, Trenton Smith led WJ with two fumble recoveries.

Walter Johnson takes on East McDowell this week while Heritage (0-1 FAC) faces Liberty.

Table Rock 44, Liberty 0

The visiting Falcons (1-1, 1-0 FAC) rebounded from a season-opening nonconference loss to shut out rival Liberty in a game that was the league-opener for TRMS and the season- and FAC-opener for the Knights (0-1 FAC) late Wednesday in Morganton.