M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson tops East Burke 24-6

ICARD — The Walter Johnson football team jumped back to .500 in Foothills Athletic Conference play with a 24-6 road win against East Burke on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets (2-2 FAC) got on the board first with a touchdown by Jusian Perkins and a two-point conversion by Tavion Wilkerson to go up 8-0. Walter Johnson later expanded its lead when Izaiah Thomas caught a TD pass from King Johnson and Perkins added the two-point conversion. WJ’s other TD came on a second scoring connection from Johnson to Perkins, this time with Cooper Price adding the conversion. Julius Dominguez also helped lead the Yellow Jackets’ ground game.

For the Raiders (0-3 FAC), Leelan Pyatte caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jesiah Rees.

Johnson added an interception on defense for the visitors.

Table Rock 42, Heritage 6

The Falcons (3-0 FAC) came off their bye week and remained undefeated with a comfortable road win Wednesday in Valdese.

Zay Hausley scored Table Rock’s first touchdown to put the visitors on the board. The lead grew on a Daegan Smith TD and Trent Yang two-point conversion. Trenton Davis’ touchdown and Javeon Belin’s conversion came next for the Falcons, followed by TDs from Noah Francis and Belin. TR capped its scoring with a Chase Woody touchdown and Eli Tranthem conversion.

The Eagles (0-4 FAC) got their TD when Bryson Seagle returned a kickoff all the way.

East McDowell 26, Liberty 12

The Knights (1-2 FAC) lost Wednesday’s conference game in Marion by two touchdowns.

The Trojans moved to 5-0 overall for the first time since 1992.

No more details were available.