VALDESE — Eight Burke County wrestlers won gold at Thursday’s Foothills Athletic Conference Tournament, hosted by Heritage.

East Burke led with three winners in Isiah Reed (85), Ben Bolynn (128) and Talon Bradshaw (184); Table Rock and Heritage both had two with the Falcons fielding Yaleen Khang (92) and Kayden Bowman (148) and the Eagles winning with Bryson Seagle (134) and Conner Brinkley (197); and Liberty had a winner in Isaiah Greene (222).

Silver-medal winners were East Burke’s Evan Buckner (78), Tucker Chapman (100), Brayden Smith (115) and Daniel Cook (134); Heritage’s Evan Farris (147) and Hunter Abee (172); Liberty’s Jameson Toner (122) and Ely Ledford (154); and Table Rock’s Ally Sasser (108), Nevins Thao (140) and Andrea Cisneros (162).

Finishing in third place were East Burke’s Tucker Gantt (122) and Jaxson Wiley (222); Heritage’s Nolan Russ (78), Zayne Walton (172) and Cain Martinez (252); Liberty’s Peyton Owens (92), Nate Holland (100), Trenton Abee (108), Camm Bennett (128), Jonah Gregory (140), Wyatt Thompson (162), Aaron Austin (184) and Brody Suttles (197); and Table Rock’s Ethan Yang (85), Christian Lawhon (115) and Trent Yang (154).

In the unofficial team standings, East Burke was second, Liberty and Table Rock tied for third, Heritage tied for fifth and Walter Johnson was seventh.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East McDowell 48, Walter Johnson 27

The No. 2 seed Yellow Jackets (11-3 FAC) fell in Thursday’s FAC Tournament championship game Thursday on the road in Marion.

The undefeated Trojans (14-0 FAC), who also won the regular-season title, started the contest on a 15-0 run that spanned nearly the entire first quarter before King Johnson got WJMS on the board on a transition drive in the lane with 35 seconds left in the opening frame. Walter Johnson trimmed the advantage to 22-11 at the half, but No. 1 East McDowell came out of the break with an 8-0 run that put the game on ice.

Johnson led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points. Kylen Davis (eight points), Tavion Wilkerson (three), Julius Dominguez (two), Izaiah Thomas (two), Cooper Price (two) and Jusian Perkins (two) also scored for WJ.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West McDowell 51, East Burke 34

The No. 2 seed Lady Raiders (11-3 FAC) couldn’t keep pace in Thursday’s FAC Tournament title contest on the road in Marion.

Addie Brittain scored a team-high 25 points to lead EBMS. Saleen Franklin (three points), Sonny Burns (two), Sarabeth Bradley (two), Kendall McFalls (one) and Aubrey Sanders (one) also found the scoresheet for East Burke.

The No. 1 Lady Spartans (14-0 FAC) also finished as the undefeated regular-season champions.