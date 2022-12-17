M.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke boys top Liberty 57-45

The East Burke boys basketball team hit the road and defeated Liberty 57-45 in Foothills Athletic Conference play Thursday in Morganton.

The Raiders (2-2 FAC) rose to .500 in the league thanks to a 36-point effort from Sam Keaton. Tyler Brown (11 points) and Colt Butcher (10) also finished in double figures for EBMS.

The Knights (1-3 FAC) were led in scoring by Malachi Pearson (12 points) and Kyle Taylor (11). Karson Kress added 14 rebounds for LMS and Beckham Buchanan tallied five assists.

Walter Johnson 58, West McDowell 23

The Yellow Jackets (4-1 FAC) won going away in conference action Thursday at home in Morganton.

Julius Dominguez (13 points) led WJMS as one of four players in double figures. King Johnson and Jewelz Pearson added 12 points apiece and Tavion Wilkerson added 10.

East McDowell 59, Table Rock 48

The Falcons (2-2 FAC) fell to an even record in conference play with Thursday’s 11-point loss at home in Morganton.

Javeon Belin led TR with 16 points. Bryson Chapman (11 points) also scored in double-digits and Noah Francis added eight points in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Burke 27, Liberty 24

The Lady Raiders (3-1 FAC) edged out the Lady Knights in league action Thursday on the road in Morganton.

Addie Brittain led EBMS with 13 points. Sydney Mosteller (nine points), Kendall McFalls (three) and Thea Gilbert (two) added to the winning total. Gilbert, Sonny Burns, Sarabeth Bradley and Saleen Franklin guided East Burke defensively.

Individual stats were not available for Liberty (2-2 FAC).

West McDowell 39, Walter Johnson 24

The Lady Yellow Jackets (3-2 FAC) suffered their second straight conference loss after a 3-0 start Thursday at home in Morganton.

Alaya Caldwell paced WJMS with 12 points and was joined in double figures by Cheryllana Cunningham (10). Kyla Wallace supplied the other two points for the hosts.

East McDowell 22, Table Rock 6

The Lady Falcons (0-4 FAC) fell in league play Thursday at home in Morganton, keeping them shy of their first win.

No more details were available.

WRESTLING

Liberty 60, East Burke 40

The Knights (3-1 FAC) continued their solid start to the season with a conference win over the Raiders on the road Thursday in Icard.

LMS got wins from Wyatt Shuffler, Peyton Owens, Trenton Abee, Camm Bennett, Quincey Rudisill, Ely Ledford, Hunter Abee, Brody Suttles, Isaiah Greene and Joel Wolf.

EBMS (2-2 FAC) got wins by pin from Gage Wiley, Tucker Chapman, Ben Bolynn, Ashe Wittenberg, Daniel Cook, Alyssa Coward and Talon Bradshaw and another by technical fall from Brayden Smith.

Table Rock 66, East McDowell 36

The Falcons (3-1 FAC) bounced back from their first league loss, comfortably topping the Trojans on the road in Marion on Thursday.

TRMS got wins via pin from Ethan Yang, Yaleen Khang, Austin Freeman, Christian Lawhon, Brenna Meise, Hunter Powell, Rico Gonzalez and Andrea Cisneros. Victories by decision came from Zelen Sigmon, Clayton Chapman and Nevens Thao.

Chance Johnson also secured a preliminary victory for Table Rock.

Walter Johnson blanked by West McDowell

The Yellow Jackets (0-5 FAC) were shut out in conference action Thursday on the road in Marion, keeping them winless.

No more details were available.