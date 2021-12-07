M.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke, Heritage girls squads move to 4-0 with FAC wins

The East Burke girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Foothills Athletic Conference with a road victory over cross-county rival Table Rock late Monday, 45-31 in Morganton.

The win moved EB to 4-0 in the FAC and dropped the host Lady Falcons to a 1-3 league mark.

Kara Brinkley led the Lady Raiders in their victorious effort with 15 points. Addison Brittain, Hermione Garro and Anna Coble added eight points apiece for EB.

Raiders coach Nancy Kelly also credited the defensive efforts of Coble, Garro, Sydney Mosteller and Carissa Towery as key in the win.

Individual scoring totals for Table Rock were not available.

East Burke returns home to face Heritage on Thursday as Table Rock visits West McDowell.

Heritage 40, East McDowell 29

The Lady Eagles also moved to 4-0 in the FAC with an 11-point home win late Monday in Valdese, handing the Lady Trojans their first loss of the season to put HMS and EB in a tie atop the league standings with a half-game advantage over East McDowell.