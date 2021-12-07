M.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke, Heritage girls squads move to 4-0 with FAC wins

The East Burke girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Foothills Athletic Conference with a road victory over cross-county rival Table Rock late Monday, 45-31 in Morganton.
The win moved EB to 4-0 in the FAC and dropped the host Lady Falcons to a 1-3 league mark.
Kara Brinkley led the Lady Raiders in their victorious effort with 15 points. Addison Brittain, Hermione Garro and Anna Coble added eight points apiece for EB.
Raiders coach Nancy Kelly also credited the defensive efforts of Coble, Garro, Sydney Mosteller and Carissa Towery as key in the win.
Individual scoring totals for Table Rock were not available.
East Burke returns home to face Heritage on Thursday as Table Rock visits West McDowell.
Heritage 40, East McDowell 29
The Lady Eagles also moved to 4-0 in the FAC with an 11-point home win late Monday in Valdese, handing the Lady Trojans their first loss of the season to put HMS and EB in a tie atop the league standings with a half-game advantage over East McDowell.
Zoe Rector led Heritage with 10 points and the trio of Taylor Holder, Jacey Davis and Kenley Berry added five points apiece.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game tonight, and the girls came out to play,” said HMS coach Katherine Whitsett. “Our outside shots weren’t falling, but they kept driving inside and made some good things happen for us.”
Liberty falls to West McDowell
The Lady Knights (0-5 FAC) stayed winless in league play with a home defeat late Monday.
No more details were available. Liberty next visits Walter Johnson on Thursday.
BOYS
Table Rock 53, East Burke 13
The Falcons (3-1 FAC) ran away with Monday evening’s home win over the Raiders (0-4). TR led by 20 after a quarter and by 32 at halftime, 41-9, before ending with a 40-point triumph.
“We had a lot of players play well,” said TR coach Chip Lewis. “This was a bounce-back game for us.”
Kobe Johnson led the Falcons with 10 points, Jaylen Burgess scored 10, Jay Jacobs added seven and Jayden Watkins supplied six. Owen Hartman led the Raiders with six points.
Liberty 53, West McDowell 36
The Knights (3-2 FAC) moved above .500 in league play with a comfortable home win late Monday in Morganton.
Brady Davis led Liberty with 20 points and five rebounds and Nathan Waters had a double-double with 11 points, 11 boards and seven assists. Zach Costello added 10 points and five rebounds for the hosts.
East McDowell 62, Heritage 31
The Eagles (0-4) were doubled up at home late Monday by the undefeated Trojans.
Gavin Johnson led the HMS effort with 15 points and D’Andre Moore added eight more.
WRESTLING
Table Rock 52, East Burke 45
The Falcons (4-0 FAC) emerged from a key conference match undefeated late Monday in Icard.
TR winners included Xander Vue, Randall Light, Nevins Thao, Jacob Moretz, Kaleb Pearson, Yaleen Kang, Trenton Walker, Christian Truax and Yengkong Lo. Abbey Sasser and Daniel Morgan also won preliminary matches for the Falcons.
Individual winners for the Raiders (2-2 FAC) were unavailable as they fell to .500 in the league.
TR next hosts West McDowell on Thursday as East Burke visits Heritage.
Liberty falls at West McDowell
The Knights (2-3 FAC) fell below .500 in the conference with a loss in Marion late Monday.
No more details were available. LMS hosts Walter Johnson on Thursday.
Heritage-East McDowell moved
The Eagles (1-2 FAC) had their conference contest at East McDowell rescheduled to Jan. 5 due to illness within the Trojans program, said HMS coach Will Beach.
