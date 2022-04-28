M.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke softball clips Heritage 10-9

VALDESE — With the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 seeds in next week’s Foothills Athletic Conference softball tournament still up for grabs, East Burke and Heritage met for a consequential league contest late Wednesday.

The final score matched the importance of the game as the Lady Raiders (8-3 FAC) topped the Lady Eagles (6-5 FAC), 10-9, to secure as least the No. 3 seed and keep alive the possibility of the No. 2 seed with a win over first-place East McDowell and a West McDowell loss to HMS late Thursday.

On Wednesday, EBMS went up 1-0 after an inning, 2-0 after two and 5-0 after three before Heritage got things going to make it 8-5 Raiders at the end of the fourth frame. It was 10-6 after five innings and HMS’ three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh left it just shy.

East Burke was led by Hermione Garro (3 for 5, run), Amanda McLean (2 for 4, home run, double, four RBIs, two runs), Heaven Waycaster (2 for 4, RBI), Alyssa Shoemarker (double, RBI), Sydney Mosteller (hit, RBI), Kylie Long (hit, three runs), Ally Boyette (hit, run) and Anna Coble (run).

Waycaster was the winning pitcher for EBMS with six strikeouts.

Heritage was led by Baily Winkler (2 for 4, two runs), Karlie Micol (2 for 4, two runs), Makenzie Powell (double, two runs), Ava Aldridge (double, run), Sasha Duckworth (double, run), Raygen McDaniel (hit) and Lindsey Hensley (run).

Duckworth pitched three innings with five strikeouts and Powell and Avie Helton tossed two frames apiece as Hensley caught the entire contest.

West McDowell 9, Table Rock 4

The Lady Falcons (2-9 FAC) lost Wednesday’s league game in Marion.

Bella Creegan and Rumi Campbell led Table Rock offensively, and Campbell was a defensive standout in centerfield for TRMS.

BASEBALL

Heritage 6, East Burke 3

The host Eagles (4-7 FAC) scored a league win over the Raiders (6-5 FAC) late Wednesday in Valdese, taking a 3-0 lead in the third inning and going up 6-2 after five.

Heritage was led by Gavin Johnson (3 for 3, double, RBI, run), Caden Barker (triple, two RBIs, two runs), Jacob Ruiz (hit, run), Wyatt Benorden (hit), Austin Reid (RBI), Chase Yambor (run) and Braxton Perky (run).

Tyler Lange started and pitched 4 2/3 innings for HMS with no earned runs, five hits, four walks and three strikeouts. Johnson went 2 1/3 innings in relief with one earned run, three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

East Burke was led by Jonas Weidner (2 for 3, run), Colton Ward (2 for 3), Colt Butcher (hit, RBI), Owen Hartmann (hit), Rhett Houston (hit), Jax Williams (hit), Nolan Ballard (run) and Nathan Fortenberry (run).

Weidner started on the mound for EBMS and pitched five innings with four earned runs, six hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Ballard was unblemished in one frame on relief.

West McDowell 9, Table Rock 7

The Falcons (5-6 FAC) suffered a conference setback at home late Wednesday, falling behind 1-0 after two innings, 2-1 after three, 5-2 after five and 7-4 after six before falling short with a 3-1 rally in the seventh frame.

Table Rock was led by Kaden Michaels (3 for 4, run), Zaydrin Hausley (2 for 4, home run, two RBIs, two runs), Jacob Moretz (double, run), Puckett Hudson (hit, RBI, run), Trenton Walker (hit, RBI), Kaleb Pearson (hit, RBI), Alex Wall (hit, run), Luke Miller (hit), Trevor Throneburg (hit) and Christian Lawhon (run).

Miller pitched 4 2/3 innings for TRMS with four earned runs, five hits, five walks and six strikeouts. Wall tossed 1 1/3 frames with two earned runs, three hits, one walk and two strikeouts. And Carson Wells pitched one inning with one earned run and three hits.

