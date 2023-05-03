ICARD — The East Burke Middle School baseball team advanced to the Foothills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game with an 8-7 walk-off, extra-inning victory over visiting Heritage in Tuesday’s semifinal contest.

The No. 1 Raiders, the FAC’s regular-season champions, hosted No. 2 seed Table Rock late Wednesday for the tourney crown.

In Tuesday’s win, EBMS pinch-hitter Greyson Roberts hit a walk-off two-RBI double to seal the win in a game the No. 4 seed Eagles led 1-0 after one inning, 2-0 after two and 4-1 after three before the hosts took a 6-4 lead with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. HMS closed to within 6-5 after six innings and forced an extra frame with another run in the top of the seventh. The visitors then led 7-6 after plating another run in the top of the eighth before Roberts’ winner.

In addition to Roberts, East Burke’s offensive leaders were Johnny Powell (3 for 3, run), Isaiah Reid (3 for 5, two RBIs, two runs), Carson Butcher (hit, RBI, run), Maddox Mosteller (hit, two runs), Colt Butcher (hit, run), Nolan Ballard (hit), Lincoln Westcott (hit), DeMarcus Ault (hit), Easton Wilson (RBI) and Clemson Watts (run).

Mosteller (5 1/3 innings, three strikeouts, five earned runs, nine hits) and Westcott (2 2/3 innings, one strikeout, one earned run, two hits) worked from the mound for EB.

The Eagles were led offensively by Caden Barker (3 for 5, double, RBI, run), Cayden Eckard (2 for 4, home run, two runs), Liam Dalmas (2 for 4, two doubles, RBI, run), Ian Meadows (double, RBI), Wyatt Bonorden (hit, RBI, run), Chase Yambor (hit, run) and Nolan Russ (hit, run).

Dalmas (five innings, four strikeouts, one earned run, nine hits) and Yambor (2 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, two earned runs, four hits) split pitching duties for HMS.

Table Rock 6, West McDowell 3

The No. 2 seed Falcons took care of business in their FAC Tournament semifinal matchup versus the visiting No. 3 seed Spartans on Tuesday in Morganton.

TRMS scored six runs on seven hits and six walks, led by Puckett Hudson (two home runs), Luke Miller (home run) and J.D. Hood (three-RBI triple).

Alex Wall (six innings, 12 strikeouts, one earned run, five hits) started on the mound for the hosts and Miller pitched the final frame to earn the save.

SOFTBALL

Heritage 12, East McDowell 0 (5 inn.’s)

The No. 2 seed Lady Eagles advanced to the FAC Tournament championship game with a run-rule semifinal victory by shutout Tuesday at home in Valdese.

HMS met up with No. 1 seed West McDowell for the title late Wednesday in Marion.

The Heritage offense was led by Maddy Hudson (3 for 3, three runs), Makenzie Powell (2 for 3, two runs) and Lindsey Hensley (hit, three runs).

Powell pitched all five innings for the hosts, striking out one and walking one with Hensley working from the catcher position for the duration.

West McDowell 15, Table Rock 5 (6 inn.’s)

The No. 4 seed Lady Falcons fell in mercy-rule fashion in the FAC Tournament semifinals Tuesday on the road in Marion, trailing 3-0 after one inning, 6-0 after two, 11-2 after three, 12-2 after four and 14-5 after five before the Lady Spartans plated an addition run in the bottom of the sixth to end it early.

TRMS’ offensive leaders were Caylyn Taylor (3 for 3, three RBIs), Carlie Harris (hit, walk), Callie Harris (hit) and Parker Thomas (hit).

Taylor hit a two-run single in the top of the third to score Lilly Hall and Carlie Harris, who drew one-out walks and advanced further on a bunt single by Callie Harris. In the top of the fifth, Thomas notched a leadoff hit, followed by a Hall walk, a Carlie Harris single and an RBI single from Taylor. Two more runs scored when Madelyn LeMaster reached on an error.