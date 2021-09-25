M.S. ROUNDUP: EB boys soccer edges TR for first win

ICARD — The East Burke Middle boys soccer team nipped visiting Table Rock on Thursday by a 2-1 score to claim its first Foothills Athletic Conference victory of the season.

The Raiders (1-2 FAC) got a goal apiece from Nicholas Chang and Zlatan Martinez-Vila, while Eli Cole found the back of the net for the Falcons (0-3-1 FAC).

EB next hits the road to face rival Heritage on Tuesday, while TR hosts West McDowell.

Heritage 2, E. McDowell 0

The Eagles (1-2-1 FAC) also tasted victory for the first time Thursday, shutting out the host Trojans. Mylton Lopez Garcia and Jean Garcia each scored one goal for Heritage.

Liberty 2, W. McDowell 1

The Knights (4-0 FAC) claimed Thursday’s battle of unbeaten in Marion in a thriller as Julio Miller found the ball in a mass of players in front of the goal and tapped it across the line, sealing the Liberty win in the final minute. Miller had also scored Liberty’s first goal for a 1-0 early lead.

Liberty hosts rival Walter Johnson (3-0 FAC) in another first-place showdown this Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Table Rock 4, East Burke 0