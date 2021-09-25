M.S. ROUNDUP: EB boys soccer edges TR for first win

ICARD — The East Burke Middle boys soccer team nipped visiting Table Rock on Thursday by a 2-1 score to claim its first Foothills Athletic Conference victory of the season.
The Raiders (1-2 FAC) got a goal apiece from Nicholas Chang and Zlatan Martinez-Vila, while Eli Cole found the back of the net for the Falcons (0-3-1 FAC).
EB next hits the road to face rival Heritage on Tuesday, while TR hosts West McDowell.
Heritage 2, E. McDowell 0
The Eagles (1-2-1 FAC) also tasted victory for the first time Thursday, shutting out the host Trojans. Mylton Lopez Garcia and Jean Garcia each scored one goal for Heritage.
Liberty 2, W. McDowell 1
The Knights (4-0 FAC) claimed Thursday’s battle of unbeaten in Marion in a thriller as Julio Miller found the ball in a mass of players in front of the goal and tapped it across the line, sealing the Liberty win in the final minute. Miller had also scored Liberty’s first goal for a 1-0 early lead.
Liberty hosts rival Walter Johnson (3-0 FAC) in another first-place showdown this Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Table Rock 4, East Burke 0
The Lady Falcons (2-2 FAC) claimed a second consecutive match and evened their record Thursday on the road, powered by three goals by Carlie Harris. Isabella Tomasi also scored for Table Rock in the shutout win.
“Our girls did awesome,” TR coach Michelle Cullen said. “They played really well as a team.”
Heritage 2, E. McDowell 2
The Lady Eagles (1-2-1 FAC) earned a second straight non-losing result Thursday in Marion, settling for a tie. Anna Bordeleau and Marissa Williams scored a goal apiece for Heritage.
W. McDowell 4, Liberty 0
The host Spartans took advantage of a Liberty team that was limited to 10 total players due to injuries, claiming Thursday’s matchup of undefeated squads. The Lady Knights fell to 3-1 with the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
E. McDowell 3, Heritage 2
The visiting Lady Trojans became the first FAC squad in any sport to reach five wins for the season as they slipped past Heritage on Thursday in a first-place battle that went the distance, 21-25, 25-21, 25-8, 28-30, 15-10.
The Lady Eagles (3-1 FAC) were led at the net by Bailey Mozeley, at the service line by Mozeley, Macy Auton, Ella Anthony and Peyton Brewer and in assists by Ashlyn Heavner and Nala Lee.
“Addie Lowman, Avie Helton and Kylie Corpening also contributed in the match,” said HMS coach Daphne Mozeley. “I’m proud of the girls for not giving up.”
W. McDowell at Liberty
The Lady Knights were scheduled to host the Spartans on Thursday. No details were available.
FOOTBALL
E. McDowell 38, Liberty 6
The Knights (1-2 FAC) dropped Thursday’s home makeup game as the Trojans remained undefeated. Joe Tate scored the lone touchdown for Liberty, which next visits East Burke (1-1 overall) this week in the Raiders’ late league opener after one cancellation and one postponement.
