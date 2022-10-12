M.S. ROUNDUP: EB boys win 6-0 behind Cavin Bishop hat trick

ICARD — The East Burke Middle boys soccer team won a Foothills Athletic Conference contest via shutout on Tuesday thanks to a big-time contribution off the bench.

The host Raiders (4-3 FAC) topped East McDowell 6-0 to get above an even conference record, in large part thanks to Cavin Bishop, who entered the game and scored his first three career goals in a remarkable contribution.

Nicholas Chang, Christian Ugalde and Zlatan Martinez also scored for East Burke.

Walter Johnson 5, Table Rock 0

The Yellow Jackets (6-1 FAC) bounced back from their first league loss with a shutout victory over the rival Falcons (0-7 FAC) at home Tuesday in Morganton.

Sammy Quinonez tallied a hat trick for Walter Johnson, which also got a goal apiece from Tony Bernabe and Luzvin Ramirez.

West McDowell 5, Heritage 0

The Eagles (2-5 FAC) were shut out in Tuesday’s league match at home in Valdese.

No more details were available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Walter Johnson 1, Table Rock 0 (OT)

The Lady Yellow Jackets (3-3-1 FAC) reached .500 in league play and toppled one of the FAC’s top teams in the Lady Falcons (4-2-1 FAC) in overtime at home Tuesday in Morganton.

The game very nearly reached the end of the bonus period before Yoselin Rodriguez scored for Walter Johnson with about eight seconds left on the clock.

Heritage 2, West McDowell 0

The Lady Eagles (7-0 FAC) stayed unblemished in the conference with a shutout win Tuesday at home in Valdese.

Marissa Williams scored one goal for Heritage while the other was a Lady Spartans own goal off a Williams free kick.

East Burke 0, East McDowell 0 (OT)

The Lady Raiders (1-5-1 FAC) battled to a scoreless conference tie at home Tuesday in Icard.

No more details were available.

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage 3, West McDowell 2

The Lady Eagles (7-0 FAC) stayed undefeated with a five-set league victory on the road Tuesday in Marion, 22-25, 25-11, 21-25, 25-17, 15-8.

Leading the way for Heritage were Ava Kurtz (10 kills, three aces, 12 digs), Lillian Collins (eight kills, six aces, five assists, nine digs), Bella Whitson (five kills), Macy Auton (12 aces), Ashlyn Heavner (17 assists), Shelby Proffitt (three assists) and Addison Lowman (two digs).

East Burke 3, East McDowell 2

The Lady Raiders (4-3 FAC) got above .500 in the conference with a five-set thriller on the road Tuesday in Marion, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 6-25, 15-8.

East Burke was led in blocking and hitting by Amanda McLean and Sydney Pyatte, on defense by Isabella Reid and at the service line by Aubrey Smith.

Table Rock 3, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Falcons (2-5 FAC) earned a conference sweep over the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-7 FAC) at home Tuesday in Morganton, 25-17, 25-10, 25-9.

Table Rock was led by Allisson Ramirez (eight aces), KeMora Kanipe (seven aces), Kennedy Denton (six aces), Macie Digh (ace, kill) and Maggie-Claire Thompson (ace, kill).