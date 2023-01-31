M.S. ROUNDUP: EB girls beat Heritage; rematch coming

ICARD — The East Burke Middle School girls basketball team defeated nearby Foothills Athletic Conference rival Heritage 27-13 on Monday, with an immediate rematch set, too.

The Lady Raiders (9-3 FAC) earned the No. 2 seed for this week’s FAC Tournament and will host the Lady Eagles (6-6 FAC), who earned the No. 3 seed on a tiebreaker over East McDowell, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, also in Icard.

In Monday’s win, EBMS was led by Addie Brittain (eight points), Sydney Mosteller (seven), Saleen Franklin (six), Sarabeth Bradley (three), Sonny Burns (two) and Aubry Sanders (one).

HMS was paced by eight points from Kylie Corpening, three from Mati Kincaid and two from Mackenzie Powell.

Wednesday’s other FAC Tournament girls semifinal will feature No. 4 East McDowell (6-6 FAC) at West McDowell (12-0 FAC).

Liberty 29, Walter Johnson 13

The Lady Knights (5-7 FAC) finished the season on a high note with a league win over the host Lady Yellow Jackets (4-8 FAC) in what amounted to a fifth-place game Monday in Morganton.

LMS was led by Braylen Clontz with 14 points, six steals and four rebounds. Jolann Buff (six points, four rebounds), Emma Rolland (five points, three assists, two steals) and Mallory Waters (four points, three rebounds) also were instrumental in the win.

Paris Conley (nine points) and Allison Portillo (four) led the way for WJMS.

Table Rock falls to West McDowell

The Lady Falcons (0-12 FAC) closed out the winter with a loss to the regular-season conference champions Monday on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Burke 56, Heritage 22

The Raiders (5-7 FAC) sealed the fourth and final seed in this week’s boys FAC Tournament with Monday’s league win at home in Icard combined with a Liberty loss. They will visit undefeated top seed East McDowell (12-0 FAC) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Marion.

EBMS featured four double-digit scorers, including Colt Butcher (17 points), Same Keaton (17) and Tyler Brown (10). East Burke also got contributions from Trevor Bentley (seven points), R.J. Williams (three) and Connor Hudgins (three).

The Eagles (0-12 FAC) closed out their campaign with the loss.

Walter Johnson 57, Liberty 18

The Yellow Jackets (10-2 FAC), who own the No. 2 seed for this week’s tournament, closed out the regular season in strong fashion with a conference win Monday at home in Morganton.

King Johnson paced WJMS with 19 points and five assists. He was joined in double figures by Julius Dominguez (10 points) while Izaiah Thomas added eight points for Walter Johnson, which will host No. 3 Table Rock at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Morganton.

The Knights (4-7 FAC), who were eliminated from tourney contention with the loss, were led by Kyle Taylor (five points) and Karson Kress (four points, seven rebounds).

Table Rock 62, West McDowell 37

The Falcons (8-4 FAC) finished the regular season strong with Monday’s conference win on the road in Marion before turning their attention to Wednesday’s FAC Tournament rivalry game.

Double-digit scorers for TRMS included Jaiveon Belin (14 points), Bryson Chapman (12) and Noah Francis (10).

Kaison Clark (seven points) and Kenley Clark (six) also pitched in for Table Rock.

WRESTLING

Heritage 70, East Burke 36

The Eagles (7-5 FAC) managed a tie for third place in the league standings with Monday’s victory at home in Valdese.

HMS, which will host Thursday’s FAC Tournament, got wins by pin from Nolan Russ (76), Paxton Brown (90), Jason Yang (98), Greylan Bryant (138), Hunter Hyler (160) and Connor Brinkley (195). Bryson Seagle (132) won by decision. And Wade Garrison (82), Evan Farris (145), Bryson Maynor (152), Zane Walton (170) and C.J. Martine (220) won on forfeits.

All wins for the Raiders (5-7 FAC) came courtesy of pins by Julius Kershner, Brayden Smith, Tucker Gantt, Ben Bolynn, Talon Bradshaw and Jaxson Wiley.

Liberty 102, Walter Johnson 6

The second-place Knights (9-3 FAC) finished the regular season with a conference win Monday at home in Morganton.

Winners for LMS included Wyatt Shuffler, Peyton Owens, Nate Holland, Trenton Abee, Cayden Marshall, Jameson Toner, Camm Bennett, Gio Torres, Jonah Gregory, Nick McCall, Hunter Ellis, Hunter Abee, Aaron Austin, Brody Suttles, Isaiah Greene and Joel Wolf.

The Yellow Jackets (0-12 FAC) wrapped up a winless campaign.

West McDowell 84, Table Rock 19

The Falcons (7-5 FAC) dropped into a tie for third place with their loss to the league champions Monday at home in Morganton.

TRMS got pins from Yaleen Khang and Kayden Bowman and wins by decision from Blaise Phipps and Nevens Thao. Khang and Thao enter Thursday’s tournament undefeated.

Clayton Chapman also won a preliminary match by pin for Table Rock.