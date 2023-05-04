ICARD — The No. 1 seed East Burke Middle School baseball team shut out visiting No. 2 seed Table Rock 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon to win the Foothills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

The host Raiders, who also were one-loss FAC regular-season champions, with that only defeat coming at the hands of the Falcons, broke open a long scoreless tie with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning before plating the contest’s other four runs in the bottom of the fifth frame.

Pitchers Colt Butcher, who went 6 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts, five hits allowed and zero walks, and Maddox Mosteller, who tossed the final 1/3 inning with goose eggs across the board, combined for the no-hitter for EBMS.

The EB offense was led by Mosteller (2 for 3, home run, three RBIs, two runs), Carson Butcher (2 for 3, RBI), Colt Butcher (double, run), Isaiah Reid (hit, RBI, run), DeMarcus Ault (hit) and Easton Wilson (run) and Easton Wilson (two walks).

TRMS’ pitching came from Luke Miller (5 2/3 innings, eight strikeouts, five earned runs, seven hits, two walks) and Puckett Hudson (1/3 inning, one strikeout, zero earned runs, zero hits, zero walks).

The visitors’ offense was paced by Hudson (double), Zaydrin Hausley (double), Miller (hit), Braylan Beam (hit) and J.D. Hood (hit).

SOFTBALL

West McDowell 13, Heritage 7

The No. 2 seed Lady Eagles fell in Wednesday’s FAC Tournament title game, hosted by the No. 1 seed Lady Spartans in Marion.

HMS was led offensively by Maddy Hudson (3 for 3, two runs, walk), Lindsey Hensley (3 for 4, two RBIs, run), Makenzie Powell (3 for 4, two runs), Raygen McDaniel (2 for 4, RBI, run) and Emmalin Clark (double, three RBIs).

In the pitcher’s circle for the visitors, Powell pitched a complete game, tallying four strikeouts and four walks. Hensley held down the catcher position for the duration of the contest.