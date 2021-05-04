M.S. ROUNDUP: EB wrestling improves to 3-0

ICARD — The East Burke Middle wrestling team stayed unbeaten in the shortened spring 2021 season as it cruised to victory Monday over visiting Table Rock, 63-36, in Foothills Athletic Conference action.

Winners for the Raiders (3-0 FAC) by pinfall included Sonny Burns, Vernon Quintana, Trentyn Cole, Joshua Hess and Jaden Peacock. EBMS’ Grant Mauldin picked up a victory by decision, and Malachi Bines, Jacob Hodges, Chris Moore, Enrique Rebodello and Zach Ward each collected wins via forfeit.

No results were available for Table Rock (0-1 FAC).

EB next visits West McDowell today, while TR wrestles at East McDowell.

Liberty 84, E. McDowell 18

The host Knights (1-1 FAC) claimed a blowout win Monday. LMS winners included Peyton Owens, Cayden Marshall, Braedon Capeldini, Parker Winters, Luke Parker, Alex Austin, Sam Coffey, Bryson Jones, Cayden Roscoe, Aaron Duncan, Julio Villanueva, Alex Rodriguez, Brayan Romero, Nicolas Parlier and Jackson Poarch.

Liberty next hosts Walter Johnson today.

Walter Johnson at W. McDowell

The Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC) were scheduled to face the Spartans in Marion on Monday. No details were available.