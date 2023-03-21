The East Burke Middle School baseball team remained undefeated in Foothills Athletic Conference play with a 13-1 mercy-rule win in five innings over host Liberty on Monday afternoon in Morganton.

The Raiders (5-0 FAC) jumped ahead 7-0 after one inning and built their advantage to 8-0 after two frames and 11-0 after four before taking the fifth inning by a 2-1 margin.

EBMS’ offense was led by Jax Williams (3 for 3, double, two RBIs, three runs), Greyson Roberts (2 for 2, two doubles, RBI, run), Isaiah Reid (2 for 3, two RBIs, run), Clemson Watts (home run, two runs), Colt Butcher (double, RBI, run), Johnny Powell (hit, RBI, run), Maddox Mosteller (hit, RBI, run), Easton Wilson (hit, run), Carson Butcher (RBI), Tucker Gantt (RBI), Nolan Ballard (run) and Lincoln Westcott (run).

Mosteller (three innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, zero hits) and Roberts (two innings, four strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit) did the pitching for EB.

The Knights (1-4 FAC) were led on the mound by Landon Harris (two innings, six strikeouts, four earned runs, six hits) and Wyatt Shuffler (three innings, one earned run, six hits).

Table Rock 19, East McDowell 4 (4 inn.’s)

The Falcons (4-0 FAC) secured a run-rule league victory Monday at home in Morganton.

The TRMS offense cranked out 13 hits and earned 11 walks, led by multi-hit performances from Puckett Hudson, Zaydrin Hausley (second-inning grand slam), J.D. Hood and Daegan Smith.

Hausley and Ryder Huffman pitched two innings apiece, combining for seven strikeouts with five hits allowed.

West McDowell 11, Walter Johnson 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Yellow Jackets (0-5 FAC) lost by run rule in conference play Monday at home in Morganton, falling behind 7-0 after one inning and 11-0 after two before plating their lone run in the top of the fifth.

The WJMS offense was led by Will Russ (hit, run), Cooper Price (hit), Bryson McKinney (hit) and Tavion Wilkerson (RBI).

Price (two innings, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits), Wilkerson (one inning, zero earned runs, zero hits) and Dominguez (one inning, two strikeouts, eight earned runs, four hits) did the pitching for WJ.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 16, East Burke 15

The Lady Knights (2-3 FAC) won a league thriller over the visiting Lady Raiders (1-4 FAC) at home in Morganton on Monday.

Offensive leaders for LMS were Jolann Buff (4 for 4, home run) and Braylen Clontz (4 for 4). Anneliese Cochrain (six innings) and Buff led the way from the pitcher’s circle.

Statistics for EBMS were not available at press time.

East McDowell 9, Table Rock 6 (9 inn.’s)

The Lady Falcons (1-3 FAC) lost in conference play in extra innings Monday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.

West McDowell 20, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-5 FAC) lost their league contest by run-rule Monday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.