ICARD — The East Burke Middle School baseball team clinched an outright Foothills Athletic Conference championship with a thrilling 16-12 home league victory over Heritage on Monday.

For the Raiders (11-1 FAC), the win also clinched the No. 1 seed in this week’s FAC Tournament, which EBMS began at home late Tuesday with a rematch against the No. 4 seed Eagles (6-6 FAC). No. 2 seed Table Rock (10-2 FAC) hosted No. 3 West McDowell (9-3 FAC) in the other semifinals.

In Monday’s win, EB led 1-0 after one inning, 6-0 after two, 9-7 after three and 14-10 after four before HMS drew within two in the top of the fifth and the Raiders responded with two in the bottom of the sixth to set the final margin.

East Burke’s offensive leaders were Colt Butcher (3 for 3, two doubles, RBI, five runs), Isaiah Reid (3 for 3, double, five RBIs, four runs), Maddox Mosteller (2 for 3, home run, five RBIs), Clemson Watts (2 for 4, two RBIs), Nolan Ballard (double, RBI), Easton Wilson (hit, RBI, three runs), Johnny Powell (hit, two runs), Lincoln Westcott (RBI) and Cayson Mooneyham (run).

Ballard (three innings, four strikeouts, nine earned runs, eight hits), Butcher (two innings, four strikeouts, two earned runs, one hit) and Watts (two innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, two hits) split pitching duties for EBMS.

The Heritage offense was led by Wyatt Bonorden (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, run), Nolan Russ (2 for 4, two runs), Liam Dalmas (double, two RBIs, two runs), Ian Meadows (double, two RBIs, run), Chase Yambor (double, two RBIs, run), Cayden Eckard (double, RBI, run), Caden Barker (hit, RBI, run), Alex Mann (hit, RBI), Bryson Seagle (hit, run) and Christian Hubbard (two runs).

Bonorden (2 2/3 innings, three strikeouts, 10 earned runs, 10 hits), Meadows (1 2/3 innings, one strikeout, two earned runs, two hits), Barker (one inning, one strikeout, four earned runs, one hit) and Mann (2/3 inning, zero earned runs, zero hits) all worked from the mound for HMS.

Liberty 15, Walter Johnson 5

The Knights (3-9 FAC) ended their season with a road conference win, going up 1-0 after one inning, 7-0 after two, 8-2 after three, 11-2 after four and 13-5 after five before plating two more runs in the top of the seventh Monday in Morganton.

Offensive leaders for LMS were Landry Duvall (4 for 5, RBI, four runs), Wyatt Shuffler (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run), Gavin Smith (2 for 5, double, RBI, two runs), River McCrary (2 for 5, two RBIs, run), Hunter Abee (2 for 5, RBI, two runs), Landon Harris (double, RBI, run), Hunter Ellis (hit, RBI, run), Jack Hester (hit, run) and Bryson Lineberger (RBI, run). Duvall (five innings, eight strikeouts, one earned run, six hits) and Shuffler (two innings, two strikeouts, one earned run, zero hits) pitched for the visitors.

The Yellow Jackets (0-12 FAC) were paced offensively by Brooks Snipes (3 for 4, double, two RBIs, two runs), Will Russ (hit, RBI), David Gomez (hit, run), Julius Dominguez (hit), Cooper Price (two RBIs). Price pitched all seven innings for WJMS, scattering two strikeouts, six earned runs, 15 hits and one walk.

SOFTBALL

Heritage 13, East Burke 4

The Lady Eagles (9-3 FAC) scored a league victory Monday on the road in Icard, wrapping up the No. 2 seed in this week’s FAC Tournament and setting up a semifinal matchup with No. 3 East McDowell late Tuesday in Valdese. The day’s other semifinal had No. 4 Table Rock (4-8 FAC) at No. 1 West McDowell.

In Monday’s win, HMS was led offensively by Bailey Winkler (4 for 4, three runs), Lindsey Hensley (3 for 3, two RBIs, two runs), Raygen McDaniel (3 for 5, four RBIs, two runs) and Makenzie Powell (2 for 4, three RBIs, run). Powell pitched all seven innings, tallying 10 strikeouts and two walks with Hensley playing at the catcher position for the duration.

The Lady Raiders (4-8 FAC) were paced on offense by Amanda McLean (triple) and Sarah Angel (multiple hits). Heaven Waycaster tossed 163 pitches to catcher McLean over seven innings to take the loss.