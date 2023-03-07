ICARD — The East Burke Middle baseball team breezed to a win to start its Foothills Athletic Conference campaign this spring, ousting visiting East McDowell by run-rule, 10-0, on Monday.

The Raiders (1-0 FAC) led 1-0 after one inning, 2-0 after two, 6-0 after four and 9-0 after five before ending the game early with one more run in the bottom of the sixth frame.

EBMS was led offensively by Easton Wilson (4 for 4, two RBIs, three runs), Maddox Mosteller (2 for 4, home run, three RBIs, run), Colt Butcher (hit, RBI, run), Carson Butcher (hit, RBI), Clemson Watts (hit, RBI), DeMarcus Ault (hit, RBI), Isaiah Reid (hit, two runs), Johnny Powell (hit, run) and Cayson Mooneyham (run).

Colt Butcher (five innings, 15 strikeouts, one hit) and Lincoln Westcott (one inning, one strikeout, two hits) pitched for EB.

West McDowell 11, Heritage 7

The Eagles (0-1 FAC) lost their conference-opener Monday on the road in Marion.

Heritage was led on offense by Chase Yambor (3 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs), Wyatt Benorden (2 for 3, three runs), Ian Meadows (hit, two RBIs) and Liam Dalmas (hit).

Dalmas pitched four innings, striking out five.

Table Rock 19, Walter Johnson 1 (4 inn.’s)

The visiting Falcons (1-0 FAC) opened league play with a run-rule victory over the rival Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC) on Monday in Morganton.

Statistics for Table Rock were not available at press time.

Walter Johnson was led by Cooper Price (2 for 2, RBI), Julius Dominguez (hit) and King Johnson (hit).

SOFTBALL

West McDowell 10, Heritage 6

The Lady Eagles (0-1 FAC) dropped their conference-opener Monday on the road in Marion.

Offensively, Heritage was led by Bailey Winkler (2 for 4), Raygen McDaniel (hit, two RBIs) and Rylie Hensley (hit, RBI, run).

Makenzie Powell pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and one walk with Lindsey Hensley behind the plate.

Table Rock 23, Walter Johnson 3 (4 inn.’s)

The Lady Falcons (1-0 FAC) opened the season with a run-rule league victory over the rival and host Lady Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC) on Monday in Morganton.

Statistics were unavailable from both teams at press time.

East McDowell 14, East Burke 3

The Lady Raiders (0-1 FAC) lost their league-opener Monday at home in Icard.

No more details were available.