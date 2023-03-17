ICARD — The East Burke Middle School baseball team continued its unblemished start to the Foothills Athletic Conference season, defeating visiting Walter Johnson 9-2 on Thursday.

The Raiders (4-0 FAC) struck first, leading 3-0 after one inning, before building their advantage to 5-0 after two frames, 7-0 after three, 8-0 after four and 9-1 after six before the Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) pushed across one final run in the top of the seventh.

EBMS was led offensively by Nolan Ballard (2 for 3, home run, two RBIs, two runs), Blade Carson (2 for 2), Carson Butcher (double, RBI, run), Easton Wilson (hit, RBI), Lincoln Westcott (hit, RBI), Jax Williams (hit, RBI), Maddox Mosteller (hit, RBI), Colt Butcher (hit, two runs), Greyson Roberts (hit), Isaiah Reid (run), Clemson Watts (run), DeMarcus Ault (run) and Cayson Mooneyham (run).

Mosteller (three innings, seven strikeouts, two earned runs, two hits) and Westcott (four innings, four strikeouts, zero earned runs, two hits) combined on the mound for the hosts.

WJMS’ offensive leaders included Brooks Snipes (2 for 3, run), Julius Dominguez (hit, run) and Will Russ (hit).

Cooper Price (three innings, two strikeouts, seven earned runs, seven hits) and Dominguez (three innings, three strikeouts, five hits) handled pitching duties for the visitors.

Table Rock 3, Heritage 1 (8 inn.’s)

The Falcons (3-0 FAC) also stayed undefeated early on in league play, knocking off the host Eagles (4-2 FAC) with an extra-innings win Thursday in Valdese.

TRMS led 1-0 after two innings before HMS tied things up in the bottom of the fifth. Table Rock earned the win with a pair of runs in the top of the eighth frame.

Statistics were unavailable for TR at press time.

Heritage was led on offense by Caden Barker (hit, RBI), Wyatt Bonorden (hit), Nolan Russ (hit) and Lathan McManus (run).

Liam Dalmas (7 1/3 innings, seven strikeouts, two earned runs, five hits) and Chase Yambor (2/3 inning, one strikeout, zero earned runs, one hit) pitched for the hosts.

Liberty splits with East McDowell

The Knights (1-3 FAC) split a pair of conference contests with the Trojans, falling 14-1 in five innings on Wednesday before rebounding with a 14-4 victory on Thursday.

In the win, LMS was led offensively by Landry Duvall (3 for 4), Wyatt Shuffler (2 for 4), River McCrary (2 for 4), Jack Hester (hit, five walks), Landon Harris (hit, three walks), Hunter Abee (hit), Gavin Smith (hit), Marley Sparks (hit), Bryson Lineberger (hit) and Will Evans (hit). Duvall pitched all seven innings, tallying 10 strikeouts and zero walks.

In the loss the day before, LMS got one hit apiece from Duvall (RBI), Harris and McCrary. Shuffler (3 1/3 innings) and Harris (1 2/3 innings, one strikeout) worked the mound for Liberty.

SOFTBALL

Heritage 10, Table Rock 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Eagles (5-1 FAC) scored a mercy-rule league win over the Lady Falcons (1-2 FAC) on Thursday at home in Valdese.

Offensive leaders for HMS were Reagan Webb (2 for 3, double, run) and Bailey Winkler (2 for 3, two runs). Pitcher Makenzie Powell (five innings, four strikeouts, three walks) and catcher Lindsey Hensley kept the TRMS offense at bay.

Statistics were unavailable for Table Rock at press time.

East Burke 16, Walter Johnson 1

The Lady Raiders (1-3 FAC) scored their first victory in run-rule fashion, knocking off the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) on Thursday at home in Icard.

No more details were available.

Liberty swept by East McDowell

The Lady Knights (1-3 FAC) dropped a pair of league games against the Lady Trojans, falling 16-6 in six innings on Wednesday before suffering an 8-0 loss on Thursday.

No more details were available.