ICARD — The East Burke Middle School baseball team knocked off visiting Table Rock 4-1 in a battle of Foothills Athletic Conference unbeatens on Thursday.

The Falcons (4-1 FAC) led 1-0 after two innings, but the Raiders (6-0 FAC) tied it up in the bottom of the third and then scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 3-1. EBMS scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth frame.

The EB offense was led by Maddox Mosteller (2 for 3, home run, double, two RBIs, run), Colt Butcher (double, two runs), Jax Williams (hit, run), Isaiah Reid (hit), Johnny Powell (hit) and Nolan Ballard (hit). Butcher pitched all seven innings for the hosts, scattering 12 strikeouts, one earned run, three hits and one walk.

The TRMS offense was paced by Eli Trantham (2 for 3, double, run), J.D. Hood (hit) and Daegan Smith (RBI). Alex Wall (5 1/3 innings, eight strikeouts, three earned runs, seven hits) and Ryder Huffman (2/3 innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, zero hits) pitched for the visitors.

SOFTBALL

East Burke 12, Table Rock 2 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Raiders (2-4 FAC) scored a run-rule conference victory Thursday at home in Icard.

The Lady Falcons (1-4 FAC) led 1-0 after half an inning, but EBMS tied things up in the bottom-half of the frame, then scored three runs in the second frame to go up 4-1 and take the lead for good. EB scored four more runs in the fifth inning.

The hosts’ offense was led by Amanda McLean (2 for 2), Katie Oxentine (RBI), Ava Bivens (RBI, two stolen bases) and Prayleigh Peacock (RBI). Oxentine (one inning, one hit, two runs) and Heaven Waycaster (four innings, four strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) did the pitching for East Burke.

TR’s offensive leaders were Carlie Harris (hit, RBI) and Addison Webb (two stolen bases). Madelyn LeMaster pitched all four innings for the visitors, scattering seven strikeouts, eight runs and four hits.