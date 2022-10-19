M.S. ROUNDUP: EBMS boys soccer claws out of 2-0 halftime hole

MARION — The East Burke Middle boys soccer team dug out of a hole to grab a 3-2 win over host West McDowell late Tuesday in Foothills Athletic Conference play.

The Raiders (5-3 FAC) trailed 2-0 at halftime before rallying for the road win.

“Outstanding team effort in the second half,” said East Burke coach Eric Gramer.

EBMS’ goals came from Brandon Hernandez, Zlatan Martinez and Isaiah Reid.

Liberty 5, Heritage 0

The Knights (8-0 FAC) protected their undefeated record with a shutout league win Tuesday at home in Morganton.

LMS goals came from Trevin Lavoie (two), David Bernabe, Landry Duvall and Ronald Sanchez.

Liberty’s effort to keep the Eagles (2-7 FAC) off the board was led by goalkeeper Karson Kress, along with Trenton Abee and Benjamin Juan Tomas.

Walter Johnson 6, East McDowell 0

The Yellow Jackets (8-1 FAC) blanked the visiting Trojans in conference play at home in Morganton on Tuesday.

Samuel Quinonez tallied his third straight hat trick for Walter Johnson to lead the way.

WJ also got one goal apiece from David Perez, Nehemiah Vasquez and Tony Bernabe.

Volleyball

Heritage 3, Liberty 2

The Lady Eagles (9-0 FAC) survived a five-set league scare from the Lady Knights (5-3 FAC) to keep their unblemished record intact Tuesday at home in Valdese, 25-18, 14-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11.

Heritage was led by Macy Auton’s team-highs of 11 kills and eight aces.

HMS also got major contributions from Lillilan Collins (nine kills), Shelby Proffitt (nine assists), Kylie Corpening (five kills), Bella Whitson (four kills), Ava Kurtz (four aces), Ashlyn Heavner (four assists), Addison Lowman (two aces).

West McDowell 3, East Burke 0

The Lady Raiders (4-4 FAC) fell to .500 in the conference with a straight-sets loss Tuesday at home in Icard, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13.

East Burke was led on offense by Amanda McLean and Sydney Pyatte, at the service line by Heaven Waycaster and on defense by Addy Brittain.

East McDowell 3, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-9 FAC) remained winless in league play with a shutout loss Tuesday on the road in Marion.

WJ was led by Serenity Shuford and Kelly McCrea.

Girls soccer

Heritage 2, Liberty 2 (OT)

The Lady Eagles (7-1-1 FAC) and the Lady Knights (4-3-1 FAC) battled to a conference tie Tuesday in Morganton.

Visiting Heritage took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half and took a 2-0 advantage early in the second half after goals from Marissa Williams and Mati Kincaid.

Host Liberty rallied from there as Jaxyn Nolan scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation for a score that held through the overtime periods. LMS also got strong performances from Lilly Neubauer, Lexi Laws and goalkeeper Alexis Vasser.

Walter Johnson 4, East McDowell 1

The Lady Yellow Jackets (5-3-1 FAC) scored a comfortable league win Tuesday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

West McDowell 2, East Burke 1 (OT)

The Lady Raiders (1-6-1 FAC) suffered a conference loss in extra time Tuesday on the road in Marion.

Annabelle Frank posted the lone goal for East Burke.