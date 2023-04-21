ICARD — The East Burke Middle School softball team earned a Foothills Athletic Conference victory at home on Thursday, holding off visiting Liberty 14-9.

The Lady Raiders (4-6 FAC) got offensive production from throughout the lineup, highlighted by triples from Elaina Curnutte, Heaven Waycaster and Amanda McLean. Waycaster worked all seven innings from the pitcher’s circle for EBMS with McLean behind the plate at the catcher position.

The Lady Knights fell to 3-7 in conference action with the loss.

Heritage 8, Watauga 6

The Lady Eagles scored a nonconference victory Thursday at home in Valdese.

Offensively, HMS was paced by Savannah Shell (2 for 3), Emma Starrett (2 for 4, run) and Madisin Brown (hit).

Starrett pitched five innings, tallying two strikeouts with four walks. Makenzie Powell tossed two frames, notching one strikeout with two walks. Bailey Winkler worked from the catcher position for the duration of the contest.

East McDowell 18, Table Rock 0

The Lady Falcons (3-6 FAC) were blanked in league action Thursday on the road in Marion. No more details were available.

West McDowell 21, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-9 FAC) were shut out in a conference game Thursday on the road in Marion. No more details were available.

BASEBALL

East Burke 20, Liberty 0 (3 inn.’s)

The Raiders (10-0 FAC) remained undefeated in conference play with a shutout mercy-rule win Thursday at home in Icard, scoring 13 runs in the first inning, two in the second and five in the third frame.

EBMS was led offensively by Colt Butcher (2 for 2, two home runs, five RBIs, three runs), Nolan Ballard (2 for 2, home run, four RBIs, two runs), Clemson Watts (2 for 2, four RBIs, two runs), Isaiah Reid (2 for 3, three runs), Carson Butcher (home run, three RBIs), Maddox Mosteller (double, run), Easton Wilson (hit, RBI, two runs), Lincoln Westcott (hit, run), Jax Williams (hit, run), Cayson Mooneyham (hit, run), Rhyan Helton (RBI, run), Greyson Roberts (RBI), DeMarcus Ault (RBI), Cash Wittenberg (run) and Tucker Gantt (run). Colt Butcher pitched all three innings for EB, scattering six strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit and one walk.

The Knights (2-8 FAC) were led on offense Gavin Smith (hit) and Marley Sparks (walk). Jack Hester (two innings, four earned runs, six hits), Hunter Ellis (1/3 inning, zero earned runs, zero hits), River McCrary (nine earned runs, six hits) and Bryson Lineberger (five earned runs, two hits) split pitching duties for LMS.

Table Rock 30, East McDowell 5

The Falcons (8-2 FAC) put up big numbers in a league win Thursday on the road in Marion.

TRMS’ offensive production came on 17 hits and 17 walks as the entire lineup contributed.

Luke Miller pitched two innings for TR, allowing zero hits while striking out four Trojan batters. J.D. Hood and Zaydrin Hausley followed on the mound in relief.

West McDowell 11, Walter Johnson 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Yellow Jackets (0-9 FAC) fell in conference action Thursday on the road in Marion, falling behind 1-0 after one inning, 2-0 after two, 3-0 after three, 9-0 after four and 11-0 after 4 ½.

WJMS was led offensively by Tavion Wilkerson (2 for 2), Cooper Price (2 for 3, run), King Johnson (hit, RBI) and Julius Dominguez (hit).

Price pitched all five innings for WJ, scattering three strikeouts, six earned runs, 15 hits and three walks.

Watauga 10, Heritage 5

The Eagles lost in nonconference play Thursday at home in Valdese in a game that was tied 1-1 after two innings but went in the visitors’ favor from there, 3-1 after three frames, 5-1 after five and 10-3 after six before the hosts added two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

HMS was led on offense by Liam Dalmas (2 for 4, two runs), Wyatt Bonorden (hit, RBI, run), Alex Mann (hit, RBI), Chase Yambor (hit, run), Nolan Russ (hit), Bryson Seagle (RBI) and Toby Vue (run).

Dalmas (2 2/3 innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, one hit), Caden Barker (2 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, two earned runs, five hits), Mann (1 1/3 innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, one hit) and Bonorden (2/3 inning, zero earned runs, three hits) worked from the mound for Heritage.