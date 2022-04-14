M.S. ROUNDUP: EBMS tops Table Rock in softball thriller

ICARD — When the dust settled after two extra innings, the East Burke Middle softball team claimed a Foothills Athletic Conference thriller over visiting Table Rock, 12-11, late Wednesday.

The Lady Raiders (7-3 FAC) were down by seven in the bottom of the seventh inning before rallying to force extra innings. After a scoreless eighth, Alyssa Shoemaker got aboard with one out in the bottom of the ninth and scored when Amanda McLean hit a walk-off RBI double.

EBMS trailed 7-2 after an inning, 7-3 after three and 10-3 after five frames.

The hosts were led by Hayden Lowman (4 for 5, double, run), Hermione Garro (2 for 4, double, three runs), Kylie Long (2 for 6, two runs) and Sydney Mosteller (double, run).

Ally Boyette started in the circle and was relieved in the second inning by Heaven Waycaster, who tallied nine strikeouts over eight innings of work.

The Lady Falcons (2-8 FAC) were led by Carlie Harris (3 for 3, three runs), Abby Gibson (2 for 4, two doubles, run) and Keileigh Clontz (2 for 5, double, run).

Bella Creegan started in the pitcher’s circle for Table Rock.

East McDowell 12, Heritage 11

The Lady Eagles (6-4 FAC) dropped a league shootout on the road in Marion late Wednesday.

Heritage was led by Makenzie Powell (3 for 4, two runs), Lindsey Hensley (2 for 3, three runs), Karlie Micol (2 for 4, run) and Ava Aldridge (home run).

Sasha Duckworth pitched four innings with four strikeouts for HMS. Avie Helton tossed three frames, striking out two. Hensley handled catching duties for the full game for Heritage.

Liberty tops Walter Johnson

The Lady Knights (2-7 FAC) claimed Wednesday’s league game over the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-10 FAC). No more details were available.

BASEBALL Liberty 17, Walter Johnson 7

The visiting Knights (10-0 FAC) took Wednesday’s conference game, leading 4-0 after an inning, 9-0 after two and 11-0 after three before the host Yellow Jackets (0-11 FAC) responded with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Liberty added two more runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to preserve the victory.

LMS was led by Landry Duvall (three hits, four runs), Brady Davis (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Laine Barrier (two hits, two runs), Nate Waters (two hits), Cole Attaway (hit, two runs) and Will Evans (hit).

Duvall pitched six innings for the Knights, striking out seven WJMS batters.

East Burke 8, Table Rock 0

The Raiders (6-4 FAC) earned a shutout win late Wednesday in Icard, scoring two runs in the first, one in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.

East Burke was led by Jonas Weidner (2 for 4, two doubles, two runs), Maddox Mosteller (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs), Rhett Houston (2 for 3, two RBIs), Colton Ward (home run, two RBIs), Nolan Ballard (home run), Colt Butcher (hit, two runs), Lincoln Westcott (hit) and Zayne Newman (hit).

Butcher pitched a complete game shutout for EBMS with seven hits, one walk and 13 strikeouts.

The Falcons (5-5 FAC) were led by Zaydrin Hausley (2 for 3), Carson Wells (double), Trenton Walker (double), Trevor Throneburg (hit), Puckett Hudson (hit) and Kaden Michaels (hit).

Michaels (three strikeouts), Wells (one) and Alex Wall (one) pitched for Table Rock.

East McDowell 5, Heritage 3

The Eagles (3-7 FAC) fell in conference action late Wednesday in Marion.

On the mound, Gavin Johnson and Chase Yambor allowed two hits apiece for Heritage. Tyler Lange pitched 3 2/3 innings with no earned runs and four strikeouts.

