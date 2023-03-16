MARION — The Heritage baseball team earned a 15-4 run-rule Foothills Athletic Conference victory in five innings on Wednesday.

The Eagles (4-1 FAC) led 3-2 after one inning, 6-2 after two, 8-3 after three and 11-3 after four before taking the fifth frame by a 4-1 margin to set the final score.

HMS was led offensively by Ian Meadows (4 for 4, double, three RBIs, two runs), Lathan McManus (2 for 3, double, three RBIs, two runs), Liam Dalmas (2 for 4, RBI, three runs), Cayden Eckard (double), Chase Yambor (hit, two RBIs, run), Alex Mann (hit, RBI, two runs), Wyatt Bonorden (hit, two runs) and Caden Barker (run).

Barker (3 2/3 innings, five strikeouts, two earned runs, four hits, two walks) and Bonorden (1 1/3 inning, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits, one walk) shared pitching duties on the mound for the visitors.

SOFTBALL

Heritage 5, East McDowell 4

The Lady Eagles (4-1 FAC) eked out a conference victory Wednesday on the road in Marion.

HMS’ offensive leaders were Bailey Winkler (3 for 4, run) and Maddy Hudson (2 for 3, two doubles, two RBIs, run).

Makenzie Powell pitching a complete game for the visitors, scattering six strikeouts with zero walks. Lindsey Hensley worked from behind the plate for the duration of the contest.