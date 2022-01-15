M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage girls fall just shy in 1st-place battle

MARION — The Heritage girls basketball team’s bid for outright first place fell just shy.
The Lady Eagles (7-2 FAC) fell to East McDowell, 32-28, on the road in Marion late Thursday, dropping a game behind the Lady Trojans in the league standings as the schedule reaches the home stretch.
Emilee Cook led the HMS effort with eight points. Taylor Holder scored seven points and Zoe Rector and Kenley Berry supplied five more apiece. Cali Absher (two points) and Jacey Davis (one) also scored for the visitors.
Heritage is next scheduled to play on Wednesday at East Burke in another battle between teams near the top of the FAC standings.
BOYS
Table Rock 41, East Burke 27
The Falcons (6-2 FAC) picked up a road win late Thursday in Icard over the Raiders (1-7 FAC) after leading 12-5 following one quarter, 26-11 at halftime and 36-14 after the third.
Kobe Johnson led the TR effort with 12 points. Jayden Watkins and DeAndre Caldwell added six points apiece and Falcons coach Chip Lewis credited Bryce Chapman with a “great defensive game.”
“We played well considering that we really have not had a lot of practices over the last three weeks,” Lewis said. “Now, we will get back in the lab and get ready for the stretch run of the season.”
Table Rock is slated to visit West McDowell on Wednesday as EB hosts Heritage.
Liberty 49, West McDowell 43
The Knights (5-5 FAC) won on the road late Thursday in Marion to get back to .500 in conference action despite playing short-handed.
Daivyon Feaster-Hicks paced Liberty with 13 points, adding eight rebounds, while teammates Nathan Waters (11 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists) and Zach Costello (11 points, 10 rebounds) both registered double-doubles. Malachi Pearson (10 points) also finished in double figures for LMS.
Liberty’s next scheduled game is at home Wednesday versus Walter Johnson (7-2 FAC).
East McDowell 53, Heritage 26
The Eagles (0-9 FAC) dropped Thursday’s road conference contest in Marion in a game HMS coach Rusty Vinay said was temporarily delayed for a bat flying around in the EMMS gym.
D’Andre Moore scored 17 points to lead the visitors. Dante Tillery (five points), Landon Clark (three) and Cameron Sidden (one) also scored for Heritage.
The Eagles next will visit East Burke on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Table Rock 66, East Burke 12
The Falcons (8-1) topped the depleted Raiders (6-4 FAC) at home in Morganton late Thursday. No more details were available.
POSTPONEMENTS
The Table Rock at East Burke and Liberty at West McDowell girls basketball games and the East McDowell at Heritage and West McDowell at Liberty wrestling matches scheduled for Thursday all were postponed.
Some makeup dates were possible for Friday, but not details were available.
