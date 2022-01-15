M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage girls fall just shy in 1st-place battle

MARION — The Heritage girls basketball team’s bid for outright first place fell just shy.

The Lady Eagles (7-2 FAC) fell to East McDowell, 32-28, on the road in Marion late Thursday, dropping a game behind the Lady Trojans in the league standings as the schedule reaches the home stretch.

Emilee Cook led the HMS effort with eight points. Taylor Holder scored seven points and Zoe Rector and Kenley Berry supplied five more apiece. Cali Absher (two points) and Jacey Davis (one) also scored for the visitors.

Heritage is next scheduled to play on Wednesday at East Burke in another battle between teams near the top of the FAC standings.

BOYS

Table Rock 41, East Burke 27

The Falcons (6-2 FAC) picked up a road win late Thursday in Icard over the Raiders (1-7 FAC) after leading 12-5 following one quarter, 26-11 at halftime and 36-14 after the third.

Kobe Johnson led the TR effort with 12 points. Jayden Watkins and DeAndre Caldwell added six points apiece and Falcons coach Chip Lewis credited Bryce Chapman with a “great defensive game.”