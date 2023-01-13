M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage girls handle Walter Johnson 44-27

VALDESE — The Heritage girls basketball team flew past visiting Walter Johnson in Foothills Athletic Conference play on Thursday.

Bailey Winkler led the way for the Lady Eagles (3-5 FAC) with 22 points. Mati Kincaid (nine points), Kylie Corpening (seven), Makenzie Powell (four) and Lindsey Hensley (two) also scored for HMS in the victory.

The Lady Yellow Jackets slipped to 4-4 in FAC play with the loss.

Liberty 34, Table Rock 7

The Lady Knights (4-3 FAC) cruised to a conference win over their crosstown rivals Thursday at home in Morganton.

Individual statistics were unavailable for either team following the contest.

The Lady Falcons (0-8 FAC) were remained winless on the winter with the defeat.

Watauga 25, East Burke 22

The Lady Raiders suffered a nonconference defeat Thursday at home in Icard.

Addie Brittain led EBMS with eight points. Sarabeth Bradley and Sydney Mosteller scored four apiece and Kendall McFalls and Saleen Franklin both chipped in three points.

Franklin and Sonny Burns paced EB on the defensive end.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Table Rock 43, Liberty 33

The Falcons (5-3 FAC) earned a key league victory Thursday over their rivals at home in Morganton.

Bryson Chapman was out front for TRMS with 15 points and Noah Francis joined him in double-digit scoring with 10 more. Jaiveon Belin added nine more points for hosts in the win.

The loss dropped the Knights to a 1-6 FAC record so far this winter.

Walter Johnson 64, Heritage 15

The Yellow Jackets (7-1 FAC) earned a comfortable conference win Thursday on the road in Valdese.

The entire WJMS roster entered the scorebook and made contributions en route to the win.

The Eagles (0-8 FAC) remained winless but got scoring from Titus Dodd (six points), Camryn Sidden (two), Jesiah Johnson (two), Henry Cooper (two), Kaysen Lucas (two) and Caden Barker (one).

East Burke 55, Watauga 29

The Raiders picked up a runaway non-league victory Thursday at home in Icard.

Tyler Brown (23 points) and Sam Keaton (18) reached double-figure scoring for EBMS. Colt Butcher (eight points), R.J. Williams (three), Jesiah Rees (two) and Cash Oyola (one) added to the hosts’ scoring total.

Butcher was the top defensive standout for EB in the victory.

WRESTLING

Liberty 60, Table Rock 40

The Knights (5-2 FAC) went on the road to defeat their conference rivals Thursday in Morganton.

Winners for LMS included Wyatt Shuffler, Trenton Abee, Cayden Marshall, Jameson Toner, Camm Bennett, Ely Ledford, Hunter Ellis, Hunter Abee, Aaron Austin, Isaiah Greene and Joel Wolf.

The Falcons (5-3 FAC) got wins via pin from Hunter Powell, Nevens Thao, Kayden Bowman and Trent Yang. Brayden Steele won by decision and Austin Freeman earned a major decision win. Mason Beach and Clayton Chapman won preliminary matches by pin.

Heritage 90, Walter Johnson 12

The Eagles (4-4 FAC) breezed to a league victory Thursday at home in Valdese.

Wade Garrison and Conner Brinkley won matches for HMS by pin. The rest of the hosts’ victories came via forfeits.

The Yellow Jackets (0-8 FAC) remained winless this season.