M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage girls soccer tops Liberty, sets up TR showdown

VALDESE — The Heritage girls soccer team topped Liberty to claim a Foothills Athletic Conference win and set up an early-season showdown for first place in the league.

For the host Lady Eagles (3-0 FAC), Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Lady Knights (0-2 FAC) slots them into a matchup of unbeaten teams on Tuesday at Table Rock.

HMS’ win over Liberty was led by two goals from Marissa Williams and one apiece from Makenzie Powell and Reagan Webb.

LMS’ goal came from Jade Peeler. The Knights also were led by midfielders Lydia Jones and Lexi Laws and defender Ana Velasquez.

Walter Johnson 3, East McDowell 3 (2OT)

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-2-1 FAC) batted to a conference tie after two overtime periods Thursday on the road in Marion.

Brenda Lopez, Johana Lopez Perez and Yoselin Rodriguez scored goals for Walter Johnson.

The WJMS defense was headed up by Drew Rogers, Aura Thomas and Dulce Rodriguez.

West McDowell 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Raiders (1-1 FAC) dropped Thursday’s conference match at home in Icard.

Sarabeth Bradley scored the lone goal for East Burke.

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty 4, Heritage 0

The Knights (2-0 FAC) stayed undefeated early in the season with a shutout league win over the Eagles 0-3 FAC) on the road Thursday in Valdese.

Liberty got on the board first with a quick goal from Trevin Lavoie off a David Bernabe assist. Lavoie later made it a two-goal evening, and Bernabe and Aldair Pinto also added scores for the visitors.

Defensively, LMS was led by Noah Tallent, Brennan White, Nate Shuping, Beckham Buchanan and Uziel Menchu.

Walter Johnson 7, East McDowell 1

The Yellow Jackets (3-0 FAC) remained unblemished in the conference after a comfortable road win Thursday in Marion.

Raul Macias and Tony Bernabe led Walter Johnson with two goals apiece. David Perez and Christopher Lopez added one score apiece. WJMS also benefitted from an own goal by the Trojans.

West McDowell 7, East Burke 3

The Raiders (1-1 FAC) suffered their first league setback with Thursday’s home loss in Icard.

Zlatan Martinez scored two goals for East Burke and Nicholas Chang added another score for the hosts.

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage 3, Liberty 1

The Lady Eagles (3-0 FAC) stayed undefeated with Thursday’s four-set league win over the Lady Knights (1-1 FAC) on the road in Morganton.

No more details were available from either team.

East McDowell 3, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-3 FAC) were denied their first conference win with Thursday’s straight-sets defeat at home in Morganton.

Serenity Shuford, Kyla Wallace and Aaliyah Smith led the effort for Walter Johnson.

West McDowell 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Raiders (1-1 FAC) won the first set but lost Thursday’s league match in four on the road in Marion, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 7-25.

No more details were available.