M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage girls soccer tops TR in 1st-place match

The Heritage girls soccer team scored a big-early season Foothills Athletic Conference win, knocking off host Table Rock in a first-place league game just 2 ½ weeks into the season Tuesday in Morganton.

The Lady Eagles (4-0 FAC) toppled the Lady Falcons (2-1 FAC) by a 2-0 score as Marissa Williams had both goals.

“The girls are starting to mesh and play well together,” said HMS coach Doug Webb. “They work hard in practice, and it shows during the games. We’ve emphasized working together and taking things one game at a time.”

One of Williams’ goals came on a penalty kick.

Walter Johnson 5, East Burke 0

The Lady Yellow Jackets (1-2-1 FAC) earned their first league win at home in Morganton on Thursday, blanking the Lady Raiders (1-2 FAC).

No more details were available.

Liberty 4, East McDowell 2The Lady Knights (1-2 FAC) scored their first conference win Thursday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage 3, Table Rock 0

The Lady Eagles (4-0 FAC) remained unblemished in league play with a straight-sets win Tuesday at home in Valdese, 25-15, 25-17, 25-6.

Heritage was led in kills by Bella Whitson, Lillian Collins and Macy Auton, who also led in aces. Shelby Proffitt and Ashlyn Heavner topped HMS in assists and the hosts got accurate passing from Addison Lowman and Ava Kurtz.

The Lady Falcons dropped to 1-2 in FAC play with the loss.

East Burke 3, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Raiders (2-1 FAC) scored a conference sweep Tuesday at home in Icard, 25-8, 25-5, 25-0.

East Burke was led by Amanda McLean on offense, Heaven Waycaster at the service line and Addy Brittain on defense in the win.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) were led by Allison Portillo Zavala and Kyla Wallace.

Liberty 3, East McDowell 0

The Lady Knights (2-1 FAC) got back above .500 in league play with a sweep of the host Lady Trojans late Tuesday in Marion.

Leading the way for Liberty were Jolann Buff (eight aces, six digs), Braylen Clontz (seven digs, two kills, ace, assist), Hannah Huggins (seven digs, five kills, three aces, two blocks) and Soraya Hartman (five kills), along with Elliot Wilson and Leah Clark, who combined for 12 assists and three aces.

BOYS SOCCER Walter Johnson 3, East Burke 2

The Yellow Jackets (4-0 FAC) remained undefeated with a conference win Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Samuel Qinonez scored twice for Walter Johnson and David Perez added the other goal as the hosts led 3-0 at the half.

The Raiders (1-2 FAC) got second-half goals from Zlatan Martinez and Isaiah Reid.

Heritage 2, Table Rock 1

The Eagles (1-3 FAC) earned their first league win with Tuesday’s triumph on the road in Morganton.

Heritage’s goals came from Barrett Dymoria and Marcos Say Chay.

The Falcons fell to 0-3 in FAC action with the loss.

Liberty 6, East McDowell 0

The Knights (3-0 FAC) remained undefeated with a conference win Tuesday at home in Morganton.

No other details were available.