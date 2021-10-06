M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage hands Walter Johnson first girls soccer loss

The Heritage Middle girls soccer team shocked Walter Johnson on the road Tuesday in Foothills Athletic Conference play, sending the Lady Yellow Jackets to their first loss of the season.
After a scoreless opening half, the Lady Eagles (3-3-1 FAC) came alive with an offensive flurry to win 4-1 and avenge a 3-0 season-opening home loss to Walter Johnson. Marissa Williams scored three goals for a hat trick for Heritage, and Elyse Osborne scored the guests’ other goal.
No individual statistics were available for WJMS (6-1 FAC), which remains atop the league by 1½ games after having won a first-place showdown with West McDowell the day before.
Liberty 0, Table Rock 0
The Lady Falcons (3-3-1 FAC) and host Lady Knights (4-2-1 FAC) played to a scoreless draw in Tuesday’s crosstown battle. Liberty was led by the defensive efforts of Alexis Vasser and Carson Pinkerton, said coach Paul Gantt. No additional details were available for TR.
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty 4, Table Rock 3
The Knights (7-0 FAC) went ahead 4-0 at home Tuesday before surviving a second consecutive contest in which the Falcons (0-6-1 FAC) have given one of the league’s top teams everything it could handle.
Liberty got goals from Julio Miller, Anthony Vicente and Grant Huffman, and other standouts included Mason Abernathy, Malachi Pearson and Noah Talent, said coach Paul Gantt.
No individual statistics were available for TR.
Walter Johnson 3, Heritage 1
The Yellow Jackets (6-1 FAC) stayed in second place, just one game behind Liberty, thanks to Tuesday’s home triumph. Calix Pedro led WJ with one goal and one assist, Gary Roblero and Nehemiah Vasquez added a goal apiece and Brian Ambrocio had one assist.
Jimmy Velasquez scored the only goal for the Eagles (2-4-1 FAC).
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Table Rock 2
The Lady Knights and host Lady Falcons played a second five-setter this season on Tuesday, but this time it was Liberty (4-3 FAC) coming out on top, storming back from a 2-0 deficit to run its win streak to four matches. Set scores were 20-25, 13-25, 25-8, 25-14, 15-7.
Liberty was led statistically by Carly Setterlind (19 digs, eight kills, eight aces). Leah Clark and Elliot Wilson supplied a team-high six assists each; Chesney Hensley and Hannah Huggins combined for 10 kills and three blocks; Jolann Buff and Braylen Clontz combined for 12 digs, 10 aces and two kills; and Emma Griffin finished with five assists and four aces.
For TR, Cynica Caldwell had nine aces, Rumi Campbell had eight digs, Maddie Grady had seven digs and six kills, Macie Digh and Abby Gibson both had three digs and Ava Cooke had three kills and two aces.
Heritage 3, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Eagles (5-1 FAC) won at home Tuesday, 25-8, 25-6, 25-11, led by a total team effort fueled by Kristyn Cozort, Nala Lee, Peyton Brewer, Bailey Mozeley, Ava Aldridge, Ella Anthony, Macy Auton, Gracie Holler, Avie Helton, Becca Feimster, Meredith Rollyson and Ashlyn Heavner.
WJ (0-7 FAC) was led at the service line by Marines Chile-Martin (two aces) and Kyla Wallace.
