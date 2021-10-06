M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage hands Walter Johnson first girls soccer loss

No individual statistics were available for TR.

Walter Johnson 3, Heritage 1

The Yellow Jackets (6-1 FAC) stayed in second place, just one game behind Liberty, thanks to Tuesday’s home triumph. Calix Pedro led WJ with one goal and one assist, Gary Roblero and Nehemiah Vasquez added a goal apiece and Brian Ambrocio had one assist.

Jimmy Velasquez scored the only goal for the Eagles (2-4-1 FAC).

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, Table Rock 2

The Lady Knights and host Lady Falcons played a second five-setter this season on Tuesday, but this time it was Liberty (4-3 FAC) coming out on top, storming back from a 2-0 deficit to run its win streak to four matches. Set scores were 20-25, 13-25, 25-8, 25-14, 15-7.

Liberty was led statistically by Carly Setterlind (19 digs, eight kills, eight aces). Leah Clark and Elliot Wilson supplied a team-high six assists each; Chesney Hensley and Hannah Huggins combined for 10 kills and three blocks; Jolann Buff and Braylen Clontz combined for 12 digs, 10 aces and two kills; and Emma Griffin finished with five assists and four aces.