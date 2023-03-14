The Heritage softball team built a quick lead then withstood a Liberty rally to score a 12-9 Foothills Athletic Conference victory on Monday in Morganton.

The visiting Lady Eagles (3-1 FAC) were up 10-2 after 2 ½ innings and held on even as the Lady Knights (1-1 FAC) outscored them 7-2 over the final 4 ½ frames.

HMS was led by Lindsey Hensley (2 for 4, grand slam, four RBIs, two runs), Bailey Winkler (2 for 4, two RBIs, run) and Raygen McDaniel (2 for 4, RBI, run). Makenzie Powell pitched a complete game with Hensley behind the plate, striking out six and allowing just one walk.

LMS was paced on offense by Braylen Clontz (3 for 4, home run, two runs), Piper Ellis (2 for 4), Hayden Carswell (2 for 4), Jolann Buff (2 for 4) and Kayden Maines (2 for 4). Pitcher Anneliese Cochrain (four strikeouts), Clontz (five putouts) and Carswell (four putouts) led the hosts’ defense.

West McDowell 18, East Burke 1

The Lady Raiders (0-3 FAC) lost in league play in run-rule fashion Monday on the road in Marion. No more details were available.

BASEBALL

Heritage 13, Liberty 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Eagles (3-1 FAC) scored a mercy-rule conference win Monday on the road in Morganton.

HMS was led by Ian Meadows (2 for 3, RBI), Alex Mann (2 for 4, three RBIs), Chase Yambor (2 for 4, RBI), Cayden Eckard (double, RBI), Bryson Seagle (double), Liam Dalmas (hit, two RBIs, three runs), Wyatt Bonorden (hit, two runs), Christian Hubbard (RBI, run), Caden Barker (two runs), Nolan Russ (two runs) and Titus Dodd (two runs). Yambor pitched all five innings, scattering 11 strikeouts, zero earned runs, three hits and one walk.

The Knights (0-2 FAC) were led by one hit apiece from Landry Duvall, Landon Harris and Jack Hester. River McCrary (3 1/3 innings, two strikeouts) and Hester (1 2/3 innings) did the pitching for LMS.

East Burke 10, West McDowell 4

The Raiders (3-0 FAC) remained undefeated with a league victory Monday on the road in Marion, building their lead to 3-0 after one inning, 6-0 after three and 7-1 after five before both teams plated four runs in the sixth frame.

EBMS was led by Colt Butcher (4 for 5, double, two RBIs, run), Johnny Powell (2 for 3, three RBIs, two runs), Easton Wilson (2 for 4, two RBIs, run), Nolan Ballard (2 for 4, run), Jax Williams (hit, RBI), Clemson Watts (hit, two runs), Isaiah Reid (hit, run), Maddox Mosteller (hit, run) and Carson Butcher (RBI, run).

Colt Butcher (four innings, five strikeouts, zero earned runs, three hits) and Ballard (three innings, three earned runs, four hits) handled pitching duties for EB.