M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage squads collect 4 wins in WJ doubleheaders

The Heritage softball team collected two wins in a Foothills Athletic Conference doubleheader versus host Walter Johnson late Wednesday.

The Lady Eagles (4-3 FAC) got back above .500 with the wins, which were 19-0 and 16-0, both in three innings.

In the first game, HMS was led by Addelynn Honeycutt (3 for 3, three runs), Maddie Hudson (2 for 2, three runs) and Rylie Hensley (2 for 2, two runs). Karlie Micol pitched all three innings, striking out seven, and Makenzie Powell caught all three frames.

In the later contest, Savannah Shell had a hit and a run and Raygen McDaniel scored twice.

Powell pitched, striking out seven, and Lindsey Hensley played all three innings behind the plate.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-6 FAC) remained winless win the losses.

Table Rock 13, Liberty 2

The Lady Falcons (2-4 FAC) made it back-to-back victories after breaking into the win column, taking Wednesday’s contest at home over the Lady Knights (1-4 FAC).

No more details were available.

BASEBALL

Liberty 8, Table Rock 3

The Knights (6-0 FAC) stayed undefeated with Wednesday’s road win over the Falcons (3-3 FAC).

Liberty was led offensively by Brady Davis (two hits), Laine Barrier (two hits), Cohen Christian (home run), Landry Duvall (hit) and Cole Attaway (hit).

On the mound, Christian tallied nine strikeouts across five innings to gain the win and Davis struck out three more Falcons as he tossed the last two frames in relief.

Heritage sweeps Walter Johnson

The Eagles’ baseball team also swept a doubleheader late Wednesday, winning the first game 15-0 in three innings and the second game 22-6 in five frames at home in Valdese.

The wins represented the first two of the spring for Heritage (2-5 FAC) while the Yellow Jackets (0-7 FAC) remained winless.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.