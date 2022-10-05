M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage volleyball beats East McDowell, moves to 5-0

MARION — The Heritage volleyball team went on the road an maintained its perfect Foothills Athletic Conference record with a four-set win Tuesday over East McDowell, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20.

“Despite an off day all-around we were still able to work as a team to pull out the win,” said Lady Eagles assistant coach Carrie Stoudenmire.

HMS (5-0 FAC) was effective at the service line as Ashlyn Heavner led the way with seven aces and Shelby Proffitt added five more. Those two setters, along with libero Addison Lowman, led the way in two more statistical categories as Heavner tallied 19 assists and 15 digs, Proffitt had 13 assists and Lowman recorded nine digs.

Macy Auton (10) and Bella Whitson (six) led in kills. Lillian Collins (four kills, three aces) and Ava Kurtz (four kills, ace, dig) also were top contributors.

East Burke 3, Table Rock 0

The Lady Raiders (3-2 FAC) moved above .500 in conference play with a sweep of the Lady Falcons (1-4 FAC) at home in Icard on Tuesday, 25-22, 25-22, 25-11.

“Great job by the Lady Raiders in the win over Table Rock,” said EB coach Nancy Kelly.

East Burke was led on offense and at the net on defense by Sydney Mosteller-Pyatte and Amanda McLean, at the service line by Heaven Waycaster and on defense by Sarah Angel and Addy Brittain.

West McDowell 3, Liberty 0

The Lady Knights (3-2 FAC) suffered a league sweep on the road in Marion late Tuesday.

No more details were available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage 5, East McDowell 0

The Lady Eagles (5-0 FAC) maintained their unblemished conference record with a shutout win at home in Valdese late Tuesday.

Marissa Williams tallied a haul with four goals for Heritage win the victory.

Avery Kirkley added the other score for HMS.

Liberty 2, West McDowell 0

The Lady Knights (3-2 FAC) jumped above an even mark in league play, blanking the visiting Lady Spartans at home in Morganton late Tuesday.

Ana Velasquez scored both goals for the hosts.

Kacey Mendoza and Lilly Neubauer led the way on defense for Liberty.

Table Rock 4, East Burke 1

The Lady Falcons (4-1 FAC) continued their strong start to the season with a comfortable home victory Tuesday in Morganton.

No statistics were available for Table Rock.

Sara Beth Bradley scored the lone goal for the Lady Raiders (1-4 FAC).

BOYS SOCCER

East Burke 2, Table Rock 1

The Raiders (2-3 FAC) scored a narrow road win in conference play Tuesday in Morganton.

East Burke’s goals came from Christian Ugalde and Nicholas Chang.

LMS goalkeeper Ethan Rorie helped keep the Falcons (0-5 FAC) from their first league victory.

Liberty 5, West McDowell 1

The Knights (5-0 FAC) stayed undefeated in the conference with a strong performance Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Trevin Lavoie (two), Allen Crisostomo, Aldair Pinto and Ronald Sanchez scored goals for LMS.

Liberty also got big-time performances from midfielders David Bernabe, Giovani Torres and Giovanni Banales.

Heritage 3, East McDowell 1

The Eagles (2-3 FAC) gained a league victory Tuesday at home in Valdese.

Jimmy Velasquez notched a hat trick to account for all of Heritage’s goals.